Spain vs Germany Preview

Spain vs Germany Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja Date: 17th November 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Spain returns to UEFA Nations League action this Tuesday as they host Group A4 table-toppers Germany in Sevilla.

Luis Enrique’s side sit second in the group with eight points—one point behind Germany. The host have failed to win any of their last two UEFA Nations League games with their last outing ending in a draw snatched at the death by a Gerard Moreno header after iconic captain Sergio Ramos missed two penalties.

They head into this tie knowing a win will seal progress to the next round of the tournament.

Germany meanwhile can seal progression to the next round with a draw here as they currently have nine points with a goal difference of +7.

The German’s are unbeaten in ten games (W6, D4), with two wins on the bounce.

They remain on course to seal qualification to the next round but must battle a Spain side still hopeful of sealing a place in the finals.

Both teams have squared up five times in the last 12 years with Spain enjoying two victories to Germany’s one in that period. Their last two meetings have both yielded draws.