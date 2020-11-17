England vs Iceland Preview

England vs Iceland Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 18th November 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

England return to Wembley Stadium after crashing out of the Nations League to face an Iceland side who are rooted bottom of group two.

The Three Lions crashed out of the competition after they were defeated 2:0 by Belgium in their last outing. They presently occupy third place with seven points and will consider this a dead rubber tie.

With relegation all but confirmed for Iceland, Southgate is expected to ring a raft of changes to the side suffering from several injuries and knocks. However, the coach will be under pressure to turn their recent form around after winning just one of their last three games.

Iceland meanwhile head into this tie in a dreadful run of form as they are without a win in their last four games in all competition.

They sit bottom of their group with no points having lost all of their games. In that period, they conceded 13 times and scored three times.

Since their famous win over England in EURO 2016, the two countries have met once. That meeting came in the reverse fixture of this tie which England won 0:1.