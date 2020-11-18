AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Stade Louis II Date: 20th November 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

League leaders Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Stade Louis II this Friday to take on sixth-placed Monaco in one of the Round of 11 games in Ligue 1.

The hosts head into this tie with two wins on the bounce having picked up one point (D1, L2) from the three games before that.

Nico Kovac’s side will be looking to record their first win over their visitors in 12 tries.

PSG meanwhile head into this game unbeaten in eight league games. In that period the visitors scored 26 times, conceding just one goal and keeping seven clean sheets.

Their form has seen them run to the top spot in the league despite an early wobble that saw them lose their opening two games.

With 24 points from the ten games played, the Paris club is looking likely to run away with the league this season. However, they must battle a Monaco side determined to better their ninth-place finish last season.

Both coaches have a long list of injured first team players with as many as ten players missing for Thomas Tuchel, a list containing star players Mbappe and Neymar.

France Ligue 1 Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Paris Saint-Germain 10 8 0 2 26 3 +23 24 2 LOSC Lille Métropole 10 5 4 1 17 7 +10 19 3 Stade Rennais FC 10 5 3 2 18 14 +4 18 4 Olympique de Marseille 9 5 3 1 12 8 +4 18 5 Olympique Lyonnais 10 4 5 1 17 10 +7 17 6 Monaco 10 5 2 3 17 14 +3 17 7 Montpellier Hérault SC 10 5 2 3 16 13 +3 17 8 OGC Nice 10 5 2 3 15 12 +3 17 9 Angers SCO 10 5 1 4 15 20 -5 16 10 Metz 10 4 3 3 11 8 +3 15 11 Lens 8 4 2 2 14 14 +0 14 12 Girondins de Bordeaux 10 3 3 4 9 11 -2 12 13 Brest 10 4 0 6 15 22 -7 12 14 Nantes 9 3 2 4 11 13 -2 11 15 Saint-Etienne 10 3 1 6 10 15 -5 10 16 Stade de Reims 10 2 3 5 16 18 -2 9 17 Lorient 10 2 2 6 12 17 -5 8 18 Nîmes 10 2 2 6 10 19 -9 8 19 Strasbourg 10 2 0 8 10 19 -9 6 20 Dijon 10 0 4 6 5 19 -14 4

