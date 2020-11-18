AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Stade Louis II Date: 20th November 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT League leaders Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Stade Louis II this Friday to take on sixth-placed Monaco in one of the Round of 11 games in Ligue 1. The hosts head into this tie with two wins on the bounce having picked up one point (D1, L2) from the three games before that. Nico Kovac’s side will be looking to record their first win over their visitors in 12 tries. PSG meanwhile head into this game unbeaten in eight league games. In that period the visitors scored 26 times, conceding just one goal and keeping seven clean sheets. Their form has seen them run to the top spot in the league despite an early wobble that saw them lose their opening two games. With 24 points from the ten games played, the Paris club is looking likely to run away with the league this season. However, they must battle a Monaco side determined to better their ninth-place finish last season. Both coaches have a long list of injured first team players with as many as ten players missing for Thomas Tuchel, a list containing star players Mbappe and Neymar. Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1: France Ligue 1 Table
France Ligue 1 Results
AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain
Competition – France Ligue 1
Stadium – Stade Louis II
Date: 20th November 2020
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
League leaders Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Stade Louis II this Friday to take on sixth-placed Monaco in one of the Round of 11 games in Ligue 1.
The hosts head into this tie with two wins on the bounce having picked up one point (D1, L2) from the three games before that.
Nico Kovac’s side will be looking to record their first win over their visitors in 12 tries.
PSG meanwhile head into this game unbeaten in eight league games. In that period the visitors scored 26 times, conceding just one goal and keeping seven clean sheets.
Their form has seen them run to the top spot in the league despite an early wobble that saw them lose their opening two games.
With 24 points from the ten games played, the Paris club is looking likely to run away with the league this season. However, they must battle a Monaco side determined to better their ninth-place finish last season.
Both coaches have a long list of injured first team players with as many as ten players missing for Thomas Tuchel, a list containing star players Mbappe and Neymar.
Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:
France Ligue 1 Table