Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 21st 2020 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Pep Guardiola will take his side to London this Saturday to face his nemesis Jose Mourinho whose Tottenham side are sitting pretty in the table after eight games. The hosts sit second both on the form and League table and are being tipped to mount a serious title challenge. They will be looking to pick up all three points against last season’s second-best team and prove their title credentials. Tottenham head into this game unbeaten in their last seven league games. They also scored in all 7 of those games. Meanwhile, Man City by their lofty standard have stuttered in the league this season as they sit in 10th place with 12 points from seven games. They head into this game needing a win to give themselves some much needed momentum for the title race. They remain unbeaten in their last four away games they have played this season in the League (W2, D2). Against Manchester City, Tottenham have failed to win in their last three meetings in the League. Their last win came in a 2:0 home win in the league in 2016. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Date: 21st 2020
Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT
Pep Guardiola will take his side to London this Saturday to face his nemesis Jose Mourinho whose Tottenham side are sitting pretty in the table after eight games.
The hosts sit second both on the form and League table and are being tipped to mount a serious title challenge. They will be looking to pick up all three points against last season’s second-best team and prove their title credentials.
Tottenham head into this game unbeaten in their last seven league games. They also scored in all 7 of those games.
Meanwhile, Man City by their lofty standard have stuttered in the league this season as they sit in 10th place with 12 points from seven games.
They head into this game needing a win to give themselves some much needed momentum for the title race. They remain unbeaten in their last four away games they have played this season in the League (W2, D2).
Against Manchester City, Tottenham have failed to win in their last three meetings in the League. Their last win came in a 2:0 home win in the league in 2016.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results