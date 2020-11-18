Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 18, 2020 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 21st 2020

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Pep Guardiola will take his side to London this Saturday to face his nemesis Jose Mourinho whose Tottenham side are sitting pretty in the table after eight games.

The hosts sit second both on the form and League table and are being tipped to mount a serious title challenge. They will be looking to pick up all three points against last season’s second-best team and prove their title credentials.

Tottenham head into this game unbeaten in their last seven league games. They also scored in all 7 of those games.

Meanwhile, Man City by their lofty standard have stuttered in the league this season as they sit in 10th place with 12 points from seven games.

They head into this game needing a win to give themselves some much needed momentum for the title race. They remain unbeaten in their last four away games they have played this season in the League (W2, D2).

Against Manchester City, Tottenham have failed to win in their last three meetings in the League. Their last win came in a 2:0 home win in the league in 2016.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Preview

The last game of La Liga Round 10 sees Athletic Bilbao host Real Betis at ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.