Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 21st 2020 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Pep Guardiola will take his side to London this Saturday to face his nemesis Jose Mourinho whose Tottenham side are sitting pretty in the table after eight games.

The hosts sit second both on the form and League table and are being tipped to mount a serious title challenge. They will be looking to pick up all three points against last season’s second-best team and prove their title credentials.

Tottenham head into this game unbeaten in their last seven league games. They also scored in all 7 of those games.

Meanwhile, Man City by their lofty standard have stuttered in the league this season as they sit in 10th place with 12 points from seven games.

They head into this game needing a win to give themselves some much needed momentum for the title race. They remain unbeaten in their last four away games they have played this season in the League (W2, D2).

Against Manchester City, Tottenham have failed to win in their last three meetings in the League. Their last win came in a 2:0 home win in the league in 2016.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 00:00 Manchester United Manchester City 00:00 Aston Villa Newcastle United 13:30 Chelsea Aston Villa 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 18:30 Manchester City Manchester United 21:00 West Bromwich Albion Fulham 13:00 Everton Sheffield United 15:00 West Ham United Leeds United 17:30 Arsenal Liverpool 20:15 Leicester City Burnley 18:30 Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Southampton Crystal Palace 21:00 Newcastle United Brighton & Hov… 13:30 Liverpool Manchester City 16:00 Burnley Everton 18:30 Leeds United West Bromwich Albion 21:00 Sheffield United Southampton 15:00 Manchester United Chelsea 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 20:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Leicester City 8 6 0 2 18 9 +9 18 2 Tottenham Hotspur 8 5 2 1 19 9 +10 17 3 Liverpool 8 5 2 1 18 16 +2 17 4 Southampton 8 5 1 2 16 12 +4 16 5 Chelsea 8 4 3 1 20 10 +10 15 6 Aston Villa 7 5 0 2 18 9 +9 15 7 Everton 8 4 1 3 16 14 +2 13 8 Crystal Palace 8 4 1 3 12 12 +0 13 9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 4 1 3 8 9 -1 13 10 Manchester City 7 3 3 1 10 9 +1 12 11 Arsenal 8 4 0 4 9 10 -1 12 12 West Ham United 8 3 2 3 14 10 +4 11 13 Newcastle United 8 3 2 3 10 13 -3 11 14 Manchester United 7 3 1 3 12 14 -2 10 15 Leeds United 8 3 1 4 14 17 -3 10 16 Brighton & Hov… 8 1 3 4 11 14 -3 6 17 Fulham 8 1 1 6 7 15 -8 4 18 West Bromwich Albion 8 0 3 5 6 17 -11 3 19 Burnley 7 0 2 5 3 12 -9 2 20 Sheffield United 8 0 1 7 4 14 -10 1

Latest Premier League Results