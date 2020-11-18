Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano Date: 21st November 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Atletico Madrid will welcome Barcelona to the Wanda Metropolitano this Saturday in what is their 8th game of the La Liga season.

The hosts, who are looking to win their first League title since 2014 are presently sitting on 17 points—six more than their visitors.

They head into this game on a good run of form having picked up 14 points from their last six games (W4, D2). In that period, Diego Simeone’s side scored 11 times and conceded just once, making them the league’s tightest defence so far.

Barcelona on the other hand, are in the midst of a poor run of form by their standard having taken eight points from their last six games (W2, D2, L2). To put into context, the visitors have taken one win from their last five games with a goal difference of 0, having scored and conceded eight times in that period.

They sit in eighth place with 11 points and are already trailing league leaders Sociedad by nine points having played two games less.

Both coaches are dealing with injuries to first-team players with Sergio Busquets and Ansu Fati missing for Ronald Koeman. Luis Suarez is set to miss the reunion with his former club after contracting COVID-19.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Barcelona 00:00 Elche Real Madrid 00:00 Getafe Levante 00:00 Atlético de Madrid Sevilla 00:00 Elche Osasuna 21:00 Huesca Levante 14:00 Elche Villarreal 16:15 Real Madrid Sevilla 18:30 Celta Vigo Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Barcelona Eibar 14:00 Getafe Cádiz 16:15 Real Sociedad Granada 18:30 Real Valladolid Deportivo Alavés 21:00 Valencia Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Real Betis Real Valladolid 21:00 Levante Elche 14:00 Cádiz Valencia 16:15 Atlético de Madrid Huesca 18:30 Sevilla Real Madrid 21:00 Deportivo Alavés

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Sociedad 9 6 2 1 20 4 +16 20 2 Villarreal 9 5 3 1 13 9 +4 18 3 Atlético de Madrid 7 5 2 0 17 2 +15 17 4 Real Madrid 8 5 1 2 14 9 +5 16 5 Granada 8 4 2 2 9 11 -2 14 6 Cádiz 9 4 2 3 8 10 -2 14 7 Real Betis 9 4 0 5 12 17 -5 12 8 Barcelona 7 3 2 2 15 8 +7 11 9 Valencia 9 3 2 4 15 14 +1 11 10 Getafe 8 3 2 3 8 9 -1 11 11 Elche 7 3 2 2 7 8 -1 11 12 Sevilla 7 3 1 3 7 6 +1 10 13 Osasuna 8 3 1 4 7 8 -1 10 14 Athletic Bilbao 8 3 0 5 7 9 -2 9 15 Deportivo Alavés 9 2 3 4 7 10 -3 9 16 Eibar 9 2 3 4 6 9 -3 9 17 Celta Vigo 9 1 4 4 6 15 -9 7 18 Levante 8 1 3 4 8 13 -5 6 19 Real Valladolid 9 1 3 5 7 14 -7 6 20 Huesca 9 0 6 3 7 15 -8 6

Spanish Primera Results