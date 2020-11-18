Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Preview

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – San Mamés

Date: 23rd November 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The last game of La Liga Round 10 sees Athletic Bilbao host Real Betis at the Estadio San Mames on Monday.

The hosts are struggling this season with nine points so far from eight games. In that period, they lost five times (W3) conceding nine times and scoring just seven goals.

However, their home form has been decent thus far with two wins from the three home games played thus far.

Meanwhile, the visitors have collected 12 points from nine games this season. They head into this tie with two wins from their last five games (L3).

Their form away from home has left much to be desired with six points collected from an available 15.

In those games, Manual Pellegrini’s boys conceded ten times—the joint worst in the league—while scoring five times. Betis have conceded the most goals this season in the top-flight as no side has conceded more than the 17 goals they have conceded this season.

The last five games between both sides have seen Bilbao win three times with only one draw between them in that period.

Both teams have a raft of key players out with injuries and COVID-19 heading into this tie.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Spanish Primera Table

Spanish Primera Results

