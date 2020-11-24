Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Parc Des Princes Date: 24th November 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

PSG will turn their attention to the Champions League as they welcome Red Bull Leipzig to France in a potentially make or break game for them in Europe this season.

The hosts who head into this tie in third place are in danger of missing out on qualification if results don’t go their way in this game.

The Parisians will be keen to take all three points here after winning just one of their last three group H matches against lowly Istanbul Basaksehir.

Leipzig head into this tie with six points. They sit in second place, level on points with first-placed Manchester United but with an inferior goal difference.

They will know that a win here will do their chances of qualification a world of good.

The German side have been in decent form in their domestic league taking ten points from a possible 15.

Both teams have as many as five players missing through injuries and illness heading into this tie.

In the two competitive meetings between these sides, both teams have won one game apiece with the reverse fixture ending in a win for 2:1 for Leipzig.

With pressure mounting on Thomas Tuchel after their capitulation against Monaco in their last league outing, this promises to be an interesting tie.