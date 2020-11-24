Liverpool vs Atalanta Preview

Liverpool vs Atalanta

Competition – UEFA Champions League

Stadium – Anfield

Date: 25th November 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool are back in action this Wednesday as they welcome Italian side Atalanta to Anfield.

The hosts have been impressive in this years’ Champions League campaign having won all three of their matches thus far.

In that period, they have scored eight times and have conceded no goals.

They will be looking to pick up all three points here and seal qualification to the next round.

Atalanta head into this tie needing a positive result to stand a chance of qualification to the next round.

The Italians who were so exciting in the previous campaign of the Champions League have found it tough this season.

They head into this tie in a patchy run of form having won just one of their last five games in all competitions (D3, L1).

With four points to their name, their destiny remains firmly in their hands. However, they must show some mettle to avoid the embarrassing defeat they suffered in their last Champions League outing against their Wednesday opponents.

Both teams remain without key players but Liverpool are likely to welcome Salah to their side after the Egyptian tested negative for COVID-19.

