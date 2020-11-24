Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets Razgrad Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets Razgrad Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 26th November 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their weekend masterclass against Manchester City in the league, Tottenham turn their attention to the Europa League this Thursday as they welcome Bulgarian side Ludogorets to the London Stadium.

Jose Mourinho’s side sits top of Group J but only on goal difference as two of the teams sitting below them all have six points.

They will be hoping to pick up all three points here and cement their status as top dogs in the group.

Ludogorets remain the only team in the group without a point thus far as they have lost all three of their opening group games.

In their domestic league however, the visitors have remained impressive as they sit top of the FPF League table.

They head into this tie needing a miracle to progress to the next round. However, they must begin with a win here to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

Tottenham are nailed on favourites to win this tie as they are on a four-game winning streak. Jose Mourinho though will have to ensure that the insipid display that cost them against Antwerp is not repeated here.