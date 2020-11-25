Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 25, 2020 Uncategorized Leave a comment

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Selhurst Park

Date: 27th November 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their Monday exertions, Crystal Palace play this Friday as they welcome Newcastle United to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have been impressive in patches this term and they head into this tie in 11th place having taken 13 points from nine games.

They have had an excellent run at home losing just one of their last 5 home matches in the premier league (w2, D2).

After their impressive start to the season, Newcastle have had it difficult in recent times. They head into this tie with one win from their last five games.

Steve Bruce’s side are sitting in 15th place with just eleven points.

Goals have been hard to come by for The Magpies in recent times with four goals scored in their last five games. In that period, they conceded ten times without a clean sheet. They remain without a goal in their last two games.

Both teams are missing key players through injuries. Wilfried Zaha is the most notable absentee for Roy Hodgson while Jamaal Lascelles and summer signings Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser are all doubts for Steve Bruce.

Crystal Palace just edges Newcastle with two wins in their last five head-to-head meetings versus one win for Newcastle.

Only one of those meetings featured more than one goal where both teams scored.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City would be keen to avoid dropping points further in the Premier League race ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.