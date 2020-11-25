Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Preview

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 27th November 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their Monday exertions, Crystal Palace play this Friday as they welcome Newcastle United to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have been impressive in patches this term and they head into this tie in 11th place having taken 13 points from nine games.

They have had an excellent run at home losing just one of their last 5 home matches in the premier league (w2, D2).

After their impressive start to the season, Newcastle have had it difficult in recent times. They head into this tie with one win from their last five games.

Steve Bruce’s side are sitting in 15th place with just eleven points.

Goals have been hard to come by for The Magpies in recent times with four goals scored in their last five games. In that period, they conceded ten times without a clean sheet. They remain without a goal in their last two games.

Both teams are missing key players through injuries. Wilfried Zaha is the most notable absentee for Roy Hodgson while Jamaal Lascelles and summer signings Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser are all doubts for Steve Bruce.

Crystal Palace just edges Newcastle with two wins in their last five head-to-head meetings versus one win for Newcastle.

Only one of those meetings featured more than one goal where both teams scored.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 00:00 Manchester United Manchester City 00:00 Aston Villa Crystal Palace 21:00 Newcastle United Brighton & Hov… 13:30 Liverpool Manchester City 16:00 Burnley Everton 18:30 Leeds United West Bromwich Albion 21:00 Sheffield United Southampton 15:00 Manchester United Chelsea 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 20:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 18:30 Fulham West Ham United 21:00 Aston Villa

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Tottenham Hotspur 9 6 2 1 21 9 +12 20 2 Liverpool 9 6 2 1 21 16 +5 20 3 Chelsea 9 5 3 1 22 10 +12 18 4 Leicester City 9 6 0 3 18 12 +6 18 5 Southampton 9 5 2 2 17 13 +4 17 6 Everton 9 5 1 3 19 16 +3 16 7 Aston Villa 8 5 0 3 19 11 +8 15 8 West Ham United 9 4 2 3 15 10 +5 14 9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 4 2 3 9 10 -1 14 10 Manchester United 8 4 1 3 13 14 -1 13 11 Crystal Palace 9 4 1 4 12 13 -1 13 12 Arsenal 9 4 1 4 9 10 -1 13 13 Manchester City 8 3 3 2 10 11 -1 12 14 Leeds United 9 3 2 4 14 17 -3 11 15 Newcastle United 9 3 2 4 10 15 -5 11 16 Brighton & Hov… 9 2 3 4 13 15 -2 9 17 Burnley 8 1 2 5 4 12 -8 5 18 Fulham 9 1 1 7 9 18 -9 4 19 West Bromwich Albion 9 0 3 6 6 18 -12 3 20 Sheffield United 9 0 1 8 4 15 -11 1

Latest Premier League Results