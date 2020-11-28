Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 29th November 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

The teacher meets his pupil this weekend as Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham visit London neighbours Chelsea in Round 10 of the 2020/2021 Premier League season.

The hosts who sit in third place, two points shy of their visitors, are flying high after winning their last three games on the bounce.

Frank Lampard’s newly assembled side are beginning to gel with Hakim Ziyech adding to their creative power in front while summer signings Mendy and Thiago Silva have made them more solid defencively.

Such has been their improvement in recent times that they have conceded only once in their last four PL games while keeping three clean sheets in that period.

Tottenham meanwhile head into this tie as the most in-form team in the division. The North London side sit top of the pile with 20 points after nine games.

Spurs who have found their mojo in recent times will look to win their fifth straight match in the PL. Jose Mourinho’s side have conceded only two goals in their last five matches in all competitions while scoring 12 times in that period.

The away side will fancy their chances against Frank Lampard’s side after their exploits against Man City last time out.

Christian Pulisic and Billy Gilmour are injury doubts for Frank Lampard while Toby Alderweireld and Erik Lamela are the only injury absentees for Spurs.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Burnley 00:00 Manchester United Manchester City 00:00 Aston Villa Aston Villa 01:00 Newcastle United Burnley 13:30 Everton Manchester City 16:00 Fulham West Ham United 18:30 Manchester United Chelsea 21:00 Leeds United West Bromwich Albion 13:00 Crystal Palace Sheffield United 15:15 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Arsenal Liverpool 20:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Southampton Leeds United 21:00 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 13:30 Aston Villa Newcastle United 16:00 West Bromwich Albion Manchester United 18:30 Manchester City Everton 21:00 Chelsea

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 3 1 21 9 +12 21 2 Liverpool 10 6 3 1 22 17 +5 21 3 Chelsea 10 5 4 1 22 10 +12 19 4 Leicester City 10 6 0 4 19 14 +5 18 5 West Ham United 10 5 2 3 17 11 +6 17 6 Southampton 10 5 2 3 19 16 +3 17 7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 5 2 3 11 11 +0 17 8 Everton 10 5 1 4 19 17 +2 16 9 Manchester United 9 5 1 3 16 16 +0 16 10 Aston Villa 9 5 0 4 20 13 +7 15 11 Manchester City 9 4 3 2 15 11 +4 15 12 Leeds United 10 4 2 4 15 17 -2 14 13 Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 12 15 -3 14 14 Arsenal 10 4 1 5 10 12 -2 13 15 Crystal Palace 10 4 1 5 12 15 -3 13 16 Brighton & Hov… 10 2 4 4 14 16 -2 10 17 Fulham 10 2 1 7 11 19 -8 7 18 West Bromwich Albion 10 1 3 6 7 18 -11 6 19 Burnley 9 1 2 6 4 17 -13 5 20 Sheffield United 10 0 1 9 4 16 -12 1

Latest Premier League Results