Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano Date: 1st December 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Atletico Madrid will welcome Bayern Munich to the Wanda Metropolitano looking to record just their second win the Champions League this season.

They sit second in a group that contains Lokomotiv Moscow and Salzburg and will be gunning for a win here to avoid any embarrassment.

The Spanish team have been in imperious form in La Liga but have found it difficult in the continental showpiece. They have picked up five points after four group stage games however they can take themselves closer to the next round with a win here.

They face an in-form Bayern team who have recorded a 100%-win record in the Champions League thus far. The defending champions remain the team to beat in this season’s show-piece having won all four of their matches and scoring 15 times in the process.

The away side will certainly fancy their chances against Diego Simeone’s side without veteran strikers Diego Costa and Luis Suárez.

Atletico will be looking extend their unbeaten home form as they are unbeaten in 12 UEFA Champions League home matches.

Bayern have their own injury list to worry about as Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies remain sidelined. Jerome Boateng could make his way back to the squad after picking up a muscle injury.

In their last five meetings, Bayern have won three times while Atletico won the other two which were played at their home stadium.