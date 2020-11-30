Liverpool vs Ajax Amsterdam Preview

Liverpool vs Ajax Amsterdam Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Anfield Date: 1st December 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will turn their attention to the Champions League as they welcome Ajax to Anfield.

The Reds who are top of a group containing Atalanta, Ajax and Midtjylland will be looking to pick up all three points in this tie and seal progression to the next round. They head into this tie with a string of poor results recently having taken one win from their last four games in all competitions.

Injuries have hampered their progress lately with the Reds fielding four different centre-back pairings so far in the Champions League.

Ajax who have been in top form in recent times will be looking to capitalise on Liverpool’s crisis and give themselves a chance of progressing to the round of 16.

They are on a six-game-winning run in all competitions heading into this tie. In that period, the Dutch side scored 23 times and conceded just four times. They will fancy their chances against Liverpool’s makeshift back-line.

The Reds are expected to start Neco Williams on the right having added James Milner to the long list of injured players. Mohammed Kudus, who was injured in the reverse fixture remains the only injury absentee for Ajax.

These two teams have met just three times since 2001 with one win apiece for either side in that period.