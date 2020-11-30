Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Old Trafford Date: 2nd December 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United are back in Champions League action this Wednesday as they welcome PSG to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have a chance to seal qualification to the next round with a win here and they will be looking to do a double over their visitors.

They head into this game off the back of an impressive comeback win over Southampton in the league that extended their winning run to four games.

Paris Saint-Germain have been struggling in recent times. They travel to England with two wins from their last five games (D1, L2).

Sitting in second place with six points, the Paris club will know that only a win can save them as RB Leipzig in third place can still steal second place if they win comfortably against Istanbul Basaksehir.

They will also be looking to avoid making it four losses in a row against Manchester United who have won all three of the last competitive meetings between these two sides.

Anthony Martial could return to the side after the Frenchman sat out the game against Southampton through illness however in his absence, Edinson Cavani could be handed a start against his former side after impressing off the bench to score two goals on Sunday.

PSG still have defender Marquinhos injured while Bernat, Kehrer and Julian Draxler are also injured.