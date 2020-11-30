AC Milan vs Celtic Preview

AC Milan vs Celtic Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium – Giuseppe Meazza Date: 3rd December 2020 Kick-off time – 17:55 GMT

AC Milan will welcome Scottish Champions Celtic to the San Siro looking to take a step closer to qualification to the last 16.

The Italian giants are sitting in second place with seven points after four games. Milan have been so impressive in the domestic front going a record 29 games without a defeat however they have found it a little rough in the Europa League.

They head into this game without a win in their last two games in Europe (D1, L1) and must produce a positive result here to stand any chance of qualification with third-placed Sparta Prague still in the running having taken six points.

They however, will be confident of beating a Celtic side low in confidence and facing a crisis. The Scottish side head into this tie with just one win from their last five games (D1, L3).

Neil Lennon’s side have been poor in Europe in previous seasons but this term has seen them perform at the lowest level the club has known in recent times. They have become Group H whipping boys taking only one point from their last four matches in Europe.

With pressure mounting on Lennon after an embarrassing home defeat by lowly Ross County in the Scottish Cup, Celtic will hope to put together an away performance that fans will be proud of.

Veteran striker Ibrahimovic might return to the side after sitting out their Sunday win through a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile Celtic have won just once in their last five meetings with Milan in all competitions.