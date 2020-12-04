Bayern Munich vs Leipzig Preview

Bayern Munich vs Leipzig Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 5th December 2020 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Bayern Munich welcome Leipzig to the Allianz Arena this Saturday in a top of the table clash in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians top the league table with 22 points after nine games—two ahead of their weekend visitors. They head into this game as Bundesliga’s most in-form team having won four of their last five games while scoring 15 goals and conceding five. The host seem to have resumed from where they stopped last term as they continue to churn out wins setting the early pace this term. The visitors meanwhile can leapfrog their hosts and take first place if they can record their first-ever away win against the champions this weekend. They head into this game full of confidence having won three of their last four games in all competitions. They will be hoping to take home all three points in this tie but they must be able to contain a rampant Bayern side who have averaged 3.21 goals per game this term. The visitors form at the back will be a boost for them though as they remain the league’s tightest defence this term having conceded just six times in nine games. The visitors have had their best-ever start to a campaign taking 20 points from nine games. However, they have struggled on the road with only one win (D2, L1) in their away travels this season. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
