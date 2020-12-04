Bayern Munich vs Leipzig Preview

Bayern Munich vs Leipzig Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 5th December 2020 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Bayern Munich welcome Leipzig to the Allianz Arena this Saturday in a top of the table clash in the Bundesliga.

The Bavarians top the league table with 22 points after nine games—two ahead of their weekend visitors. They head into this game as Bundesliga’s most in-form team having won four of their last five games while scoring 15 goals and conceding five.

The host seem to have resumed from where they stopped last term as they continue to churn out wins setting the early pace this term.

The visitors meanwhile can leapfrog their hosts and take first place if they can record their first-ever away win against the champions this weekend. They head into this game full of confidence having won three of their last four games in all competitions.

They will be hoping to take home all three points in this tie but they must be able to contain a rampant Bayern side who have averaged 3.21 goals per game this term.

The visitors form at the back will be a boost for them though as they remain the league’s tightest defence this term having conceded just six times in nine games.

The visitors have had their best-ever start to a campaign taking 20 points from nine games. However, they have struggled on the road with only one win (D2, L1) in their away travels this season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Hertha BSC 20:30 Union Berlin SC Freiburg 15:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Eintracht Frankfurt 15:30 Borussia Dortmund 1. FC Köln 15:30 Wolfsburg Arminia Bielefeld 15:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 Bayern Munich 18:30 RB Leipzig Werder Bremen 15:30 Stuttgart Schalke 04 18:00 Bayer 04 Leverkusen TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 20:30 Augsburg 1907 Wolfsburg 20:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Borussia Dortmund 15:30 Stuttgart RB Leipzig 15:30 Werder Bremen Borussia Mönchengladbach 15:30 Hertha BSC SC Freiburg 15:30 Arminia Bielefeld 1. FSV Mainz 05 15:30 1. FC Köln Union Berlin 18:30 Bayern Munich Augsburg 1907 15:30 Schalke 04 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 18:00 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 9 7 1 1 31 13 +18 22 2 RB Leipzig 9 6 2 1 18 6 +12 20 3 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 9 5 4 0 16 9 +7 19 4 Borussia Dortmund 9 6 0 3 21 9 +12 18 5 Wolfsburg 9 4 5 0 14 8 +6 17 6 Union Berlin 9 4 4 1 21 11 +10 16 7 Borussia Mönchengladbach 9 4 3 2 17 14 +3 15 8 Augsburg 1907 9 3 3 3 11 12 -1 12 9 Eintracht Frankfurt 9 2 6 1 14 16 -2 12 10 Stuttgart 9 2 5 2 17 15 +2 11 11 Werder Bremen 9 2 5 2 13 15 -2 11 12 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 9 2 3 4 15 16 -1 9 13 Hertha BSC 9 2 2 5 15 18 -3 8 14 SC Freiburg 9 1 4 4 10 20 -10 7 15 1. FC Köln 9 1 3 5 10 15 -5 6 16 1. FSV Mainz 05 9 1 2 6 11 22 -11 5 17 Arminia Bielefeld 9 1 1 7 6 19 -13 4 18 Schalke 04 9 0 3 6 6 28 -22 3

