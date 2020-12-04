Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 6th December 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After their Europa League exertions, North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal square up in the Premier League this Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s table-toppers head into this tie unbeaten in nine Premier League games. They remain top of the tree with 21 points—level on points with Liverpool—but must prove their title credentials as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal come calling.

The Gunners have been woeful of late in the League having taken only one win from their last five league games.

Despite winning all five of their Europa League matches, Arsenal are finding it hard to score in the league. They remain one of the lowest scoring sides in the league with only the teams in the drop zone having fewer goals than the visitors.

The Gunners who are sitting in 14th place—eight points behind their hosts—will be looking to make a strong statement this weekend in the derby but they face a Tottenham side with the best defence in the league this season.

Summer signing, Reguilon is an injury doubt for Spurs while Arteta will be without David Luiz and Gabriel Martinelli.

The recent meetings between both sides have gone the way of Spurs with Arsenal winning just once in the last five League games while Spurs have two wins.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 00:00 Manchester United Manchester City 00:00 Aston Villa Aston Villa 01:00 Newcastle United Burnley 13:30 Everton Manchester City 16:00 Fulham West Ham United 18:30 Manchester United Chelsea 21:00 Leeds United West Bromwich Albion 13:00 Crystal Palace Sheffield United 15:15 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Arsenal Liverpool 20:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Southampton Leeds United 21:00 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 13:30 Aston Villa Newcastle United 16:00 West Bromwich Albion Manchester United 18:30 Manchester City Everton 21:00 Chelsea

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 3 1 21 9 +12 21 2 Liverpool 10 6 3 1 22 17 +5 21 3 Chelsea 10 5 4 1 22 10 +12 19 4 Leicester City 10 6 0 4 19 14 +5 18 5 West Ham United 10 5 2 3 17 11 +6 17 6 Southampton 10 5 2 3 19 16 +3 17 7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 5 2 3 11 11 +0 17 8 Everton 10 5 1 4 19 17 +2 16 9 Manchester United 9 5 1 3 16 16 +0 16 10 Aston Villa 9 5 0 4 20 13 +7 15 11 Manchester City 9 4 3 2 15 11 +4 15 12 Leeds United 10 4 2 4 15 17 -2 14 13 Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 12 15 -3 14 14 Arsenal 10 4 1 5 10 12 -2 13 15 Crystal Palace 10 4 1 5 12 15 -3 13 16 Brighton & Hov… 10 2 4 4 14 16 -2 10 17 Fulham 10 2 1 7 11 19 -8 7 18 West Bromwich Albion 10 1 3 6 7 18 -11 6 19 Burnley 9 1 2 6 4 17 -13 5 20 Sheffield United 10 0 1 9 4 16 -12 1

Latest Premier League Results