Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 6th December 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT After their Europa League exertions, North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal square up in the Premier League this Sunday. Jose Mourinho’s table-toppers head into this tie unbeaten in nine Premier League games. They remain top of the tree with 21 points—level on points with Liverpool—but must prove their title credentials as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal come calling. The Gunners have been woeful of late in the League having taken only one win from their last five league games. Despite winning all five of their Europa League matches, Arsenal are finding it hard to score in the league. They remain one of the lowest scoring sides in the league with only the teams in the drop zone having fewer goals than the visitors. The Gunners who are sitting in 14th place—eight points behind their hosts—will be looking to make a strong statement this weekend in the derby but they face a Tottenham side with the best defence in the league this season. Summer signing, Reguilon is an injury doubt for Spurs while Arteta will be without David Luiz and Gabriel Martinelli. The recent meetings between both sides have gone the way of Spurs with Arsenal winning just once in the last five League games while Spurs have two wins. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Date: 6th December 2020
Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT
After their Europa League exertions, North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal square up in the Premier League this Sunday.
Jose Mourinho’s table-toppers head into this tie unbeaten in nine Premier League games. They remain top of the tree with 21 points—level on points with Liverpool—but must prove their title credentials as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal come calling.
The Gunners have been woeful of late in the League having taken only one win from their last five league games.
Despite winning all five of their Europa League matches, Arsenal are finding it hard to score in the league. They remain one of the lowest scoring sides in the league with only the teams in the drop zone having fewer goals than the visitors.
The Gunners who are sitting in 14th place—eight points behind their hosts—will be looking to make a strong statement this weekend in the derby but they face a Tottenham side with the best defence in the league this season.
Summer signing, Reguilon is an injury doubt for Spurs while Arteta will be without David Luiz and Gabriel Martinelli.
The recent meetings between both sides have gone the way of Spurs with Arsenal winning just once in the last five League games while Spurs have two wins.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results