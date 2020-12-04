Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 4, 2020 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 6th December 2020

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After their Europa League exertions, North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal square up in the Premier League this Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s table-toppers head into this tie unbeaten in nine Premier League games. They remain top of the tree with 21 points—level on points with Liverpool—but must prove their title credentials as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal come calling.

The Gunners have been woeful of late in the League having taken only one win from their last five league games.

Despite winning all five of their Europa League matches, Arsenal are finding it hard to score in the league. They remain one of the lowest scoring sides in the league with only the teams in the drop zone having fewer goals than the visitors.

The Gunners who are sitting in 14th place—eight points behind their hosts—will be looking to make a strong statement this weekend in the derby but they face a Tottenham side with the best defence in the league this season.

Summer signing, Reguilon is an injury doubt for Spurs while Arteta will be without David Luiz and Gabriel Martinelli.

The recent meetings between both sides have gone the way of Spurs with Arsenal winning just once in the last five League games while Spurs have two wins.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Bayern Munich vs Leipzig Preview

Bayern Munich welcome Leipzig to the Allianz Arena this Saturday in a top of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.