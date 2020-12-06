Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Amex Stadium Date: 7th December 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Southampton will travel to the Amex Stadium on Monday to face Brighton & Hove Albion in their 11th game of the season.

The host who sit in 16th place head into this tie with one win from their last five league games (D3. L1). They will look to pick up all three points in this tie after recording improved performances in recent games.

Southampton have had it tough in recent times as they are without a win in their last two games. Those results however do not paint the entire picture of this Southampton team who dazzled earlier this season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team have been the surprise package of the season as they look to qualify for a place in Europe. They will know what lies ahead as they seek to take all three points from an improving Brighton side.

Both teams have a few injury concerns heading into this tie. Graham Potter is without Adam Lallana and Andone while Neal Maupay remains a doubt for this tie following his hamstring injury against Liverpool. Nathan Redmond and Salisu are the injury absentees for Southampton.

The last five meetings between both sides has seen Southampton win three times and draw two.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 00:00 Manchester United Manchester City 00:00 Aston Villa Aston Villa 01:00 Newcastle United Leeds United 21:00 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 13:30 Aston Villa Newcastle United 16:00 West Bromwich Albion Manchester United 18:30 Manchester City Everton 21:00 Chelsea Southampton 13:00 Sheffield United Crystal Palace 15:15 Tottenham Hotspur Fulham 17:30 Liverpool Arsenal 20:15 Burnley Leicester City 20:15 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:00 Chelsea Manchester City 21:00 West Bromwich Albion

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Tottenham Hotspur 11 7 3 1 23 9 +14 24 2 Liverpool 11 7 3 1 26 17 +9 24 3 Chelsea 11 6 4 1 25 11 +14 22 4 Leicester City 11 7 0 4 21 15 +6 21 5 Southampton 11 6 2 3 21 17 +4 20 6 Manchester United 10 6 1 3 19 17 +2 19 7 Manchester City 10 5 3 2 17 11 +6 18 8 West Ham United 11 5 2 4 18 14 +4 17 9 Everton 11 5 2 4 20 18 +2 17 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 5 2 4 11 15 -4 17 11 Crystal Palace 11 5 1 5 17 16 +1 16 12 Aston Villa 9 5 0 4 20 13 +7 15 13 Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 12 15 -3 14 14 Leeds United 11 4 2 5 16 20 -4 14 15 Arsenal 11 4 1 6 10 14 -4 13 16 Brighton & Hov… 11 2 4 5 15 18 -3 10 17 Fulham 11 2 1 8 11 21 -10 7 18 Burnley 10 1 3 6 5 18 -13 6 19 West Bromwich Albion 11 1 3 7 8 23 -15 6 20 Sheffield United 11 0 1 10 5 18 -13 1

Latest Premier League Results