Barcelona vs Juventus Preview

Barcelona vs Juventus Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Camp Nou Date: 8th December 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Barcelona welcome Juventus to the Nou Camp this Tuesday as they look to wrap up their group stage matches in style.

They are the only side with a 100% win ratio so far in the Champions League and they will be looking to make it through the group stages with that record intact. However, they must improve on their recent showings in the league if they are to take anything from this game.

They face a Juventus side who are desperate to get one over them after they lost to Barca in Turin. The visitors have qualified for the next round but they will be looking to close the group stage on a high note and claim some bragging rights against their counterparts.

Juve head into this game unbeaten in their last five games and they will really fancy their chances against a Barca side struggling domestically.

Injuries have been a big concern for Ronald Koeman with Ousmane Dembele recently joining Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto andSamuel Umtiti in the treatment room. The Dutch coach is expected to bring Lionel Messi back into this tie after leaving the Argentine out of the last two clashes.

Giorgio Chiellini is the only player missing for Pirlo.

The last five meeting between both sides in the CL has produced five clean sheets with Barca ahead in the head-to-head with two wins against Juve’s one.