Manchester City vs Marseille Preview

Manchester City vs Marseille Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Etihad Stadium Date: 9th December 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will face Marseille this Wednesday at the Etihad in what is their last Champions League group stage game of the season.

The Citizens are leading their group having won all but one of their opening group stage games, scoring ten and conceding just once in the process. They remain the group’s top dogs and they will be looking at ending the group stages with a win after failing to find their way through Porto in their last game.

They face a Marseille side who have stuttered in this Champions League campaign after recording just one win in their opening games.

With qualification for a Europa League spot still up for grabs, the visitors will be looking to win this tie and hope that FC Porto can win against Olympiacos in the other Group C match.

Sergio Aguero remains sidelined for Pep Guardiola while Andre Villas-Boas is without Radonjic Nemanja for this tie.

The French side took a 3-0 beating in the reverse fixture which remains the only meeting between these sides to date. The away side’s record of one win in their last 15 European matches makes City the clear favourites for this tie.

The hosts remain unbeaten in ten European matches (W9, D1) and are on a run of four wins from their last five games in all competitions (W3, D1) keeping three clean sheets in that period.