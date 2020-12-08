Tottenham Hotspur vs Antwerp Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Antwerp Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 10th December 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side will welcome Belgian side Antwerp to London this Thursday in the last match of the group stages

The home team is flying high in the domestic league but sit in second place in their Europa League group. With ten points in five matches, Spurs can still win the group if they take home all three points against their visitors who are occupying the top spot with 12 points.

The visitors are leading their group and surprised Tottenham in their first meeting in October. They head into this tie full of confidence after their result against Spurs last time out.

However, they must address their away form that has seen them lose two (W1, D1) of their last four away games in all competitions.

Mourinho is expected to hand some of his fringe players a run in this tie with a trip to Crystal Palace coming up three days later. Dele Alli is expected to start after coming off the bench to impress in their last European outing.

The statistics favour a Spurs win with the Lily Whites coming here on a five-match winning run at home. They have scored 13 times in that period conceding only one goal and keeping five clean-sheets.