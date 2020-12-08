VfL Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

VfL Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Volkswagen Arena Date: 11th December 2020 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Wolfsburg will face-off with Frankfurt this Friday in the first game of round 11 of the German Bundesliga.

The home side have been on a decent run of form this season and they are sitting in third place after ten games. They are one of only two unbeaten sides in the league this season along with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen and they will be looking at keeping that record intact in this fixture.

The home side who were held to a draw in their last outing against FC Koln—their sixth stalemate this season—have found it difficult to hold on to their lead this term.

Frankfurt meanwhile are ninth in the table after ten games having picked up 13 points. The visitors are unbeaten in three games but are yet to record a win in five games (D4, L1). They remain one of the league’s most porous defences and are yet to keep a clean sheet all season.

They will fancy their chances against a Wolfsburg side that are not particularly flying high however they must tighten up at the back after conceding 17 times this term.

The last five meetings between both teams has seen Wolfsburg win three times (Frankfurt once) with 4 of the 5 games ending with both teams scoring.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Wolfsburg 20:30 Eintracht Frankfurt RB Leipzig 15:30 Werder Bremen Borussia Mönchengladbach 15:30 Hertha BSC SC Freiburg 15:30 Arminia Bielefeld 1. FSV Mainz 05 15:30 1. FC Köln Borussia Dortmund 15:30 Stuttgart Union Berlin 18:30 Bayern Munich Augsburg 1907 15:30 Schalke 04 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 18:00 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Eintracht Frankfurt 18:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Hertha BSC 20:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 Werder Bremen 20:30 Borussia Dortmund Stuttgart 20:30 Union Berlin Schalke 04 18:30 SC Freiburg Arminia Bielefeld 20:30 Augsburg 1907 Bayern Munich 20:30 Wolfsburg 1. FC Köln 20:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 20:30 RB Leipzig Union Berlin 20:30 Borussia Dortmund

German Bundesliga Table

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 10 7 2 1 34 16 +18 23 2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 10 6 4 0 19 9 +10 22 3 RB Leipzig 10 6 3 1 21 9 +12 21 4 Borussia Dortmund 10 6 1 3 22 10 +12 19 5 Wolfsburg 10 4 6 0 16 10 +6 18 6 Union Berlin 10 4 4 2 22 14 +8 16 7 Borussia Mönchengladbach 10 4 4 2 19 16 +3 16 8 Stuttgart 10 3 5 2 19 16 +3 14 9 Eintracht Frankfurt 10 2 7 1 15 17 -2 13 10 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 10 3 3 4 18 17 +1 12 11 Augsburg 1907 10 3 3 4 12 15 -3 12 12 Hertha BSC 10 3 2 5 18 19 -1 11 13 Werder Bremen 10 2 5 3 14 17 -3 11 14 SC Freiburg 10 1 5 4 12 22 -10 8 15 1. FC Köln 10 1 4 5 12 17 -5 7 16 Arminia Bielefeld 10 2 1 7 8 20 -12 7 17 1. FSV Mainz 05 10 1 2 7 12 24 -12 5 18 Schalke 04 10 0 3 7 6 31 -25 3

