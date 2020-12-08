VfL Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

VfL Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Volkswagen Arena Date: 11th December 2020 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Wolfsburg will face-off with Frankfurt this Friday in the first game of round 11 of the German Bundesliga. The home side have been on a decent run of form this season and they are sitting in third place after ten games. They are one of only two unbeaten sides in the league this season along with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen and they will be looking at keeping that record intact in this fixture. The home side who were held to a draw in their last outing against FC Koln—their sixth stalemate this season—have found it difficult to hold on to their lead this term. Frankfurt meanwhile are ninth in the table after ten games having picked up 13 points. The visitors are unbeaten in three games but are yet to record a win in five games (D4, L1). They remain one of the league’s most porous defences and are yet to keep a clean sheet all season. They will fancy their chances against a Wolfsburg side that are not particularly flying high however they must tighten up at the back after conceding 17 times this term. The last five meetings between both teams has seen Wolfsburg win three times (Frankfurt once) with 4 of the 5 games ending with both teams scoring. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
