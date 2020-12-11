Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 11, 2020 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 12th December 2020

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

It is derby weekend this Saturday as Manchester United’s noisy neighbours Manchester City go across to Old Trafford to do battle with The Red Devils.

The hosts return to Premier League action after a tough week that saw them crash out of the Champions League into the Europa League while also dealing with issues surrounding Paul Pogba’s future.

However, despite those negatives, the hosts are enjoying some positive results in the league. They head into this tie on a run of four straight wins in the Premier League and are a point ahead of their rivals Manchester City.

With pressure mounting on Solskjaer, The Red devils will look to take all three points home from this tie to ease the pressure.

Meanwhile, Manchester City head into this tie on a good run of form. The citizens have qualified for the Champions League knockout stages and are on a run of four wins in five matches in all competitions. In that period, Pep Guardiola’s men kept five clean sheets and scored eleven goals.

They will be looking to take home all three points in this tie as they seek to climb up the league table.

Man City are expected to rest Sergio Aguero after the striker returned to the starting XI following a period on the side-lines.

For Manchester United, Edinson Cavani is out with muscle injury while Anthony Martial could miss the this game through illness.

Solskjaer has enjoyed memorable wins over Pep in recent times with the Red devils doing a league double over their noisy neighbours last season. United also hold the upper hand in the last five meetings between both sides in all competitions with United winning three in that period against City’s two.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Preview

La Liga surprise package Cadiz will travel to the Estadio de Balaidos on Monday to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.