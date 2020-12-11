Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester United vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 12th December 2020 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

It is derby weekend this Saturday as Manchester United’s noisy neighbours Manchester City go across to Old Trafford to do battle with The Red Devils.

The hosts return to Premier League action after a tough week that saw them crash out of the Champions League into the Europa League while also dealing with issues surrounding Paul Pogba’s future.

However, despite those negatives, the hosts are enjoying some positive results in the league. They head into this tie on a run of four straight wins in the Premier League and are a point ahead of their rivals Manchester City.

With pressure mounting on Solskjaer, The Red devils will look to take all three points home from this tie to ease the pressure.

Meanwhile, Manchester City head into this tie on a good run of form. The citizens have qualified for the Champions League knockout stages and are on a run of four wins in five matches in all competitions. In that period, Pep Guardiola’s men kept five clean sheets and scored eleven goals.

They will be looking to take home all three points in this tie as they seek to climb up the league table.

Man City are expected to rest Sergio Aguero after the striker returned to the starting XI following a period on the side-lines.

For Manchester United, Edinson Cavani is out with muscle injury while Anthony Martial could miss the this game through illness.

Solskjaer has enjoyed memorable wins over Pep in recent times with the Red devils doing a league double over their noisy neighbours last season. United also hold the upper hand in the last five meetings between both sides in all competitions with United winning three in that period against City’s two.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Tottenham Hotspur 11 7 3 1 23 9 +14 24 2 Liverpool 11 7 3 1 26 17 +9 24 3 Chelsea 12 6 4 2 25 12 +13 22 4 Leicester City 11 7 0 4 21 15 +6 21 5 West Ham United 12 6 2 4 20 15 +5 20 6 Southampton 11 6 2 3 21 17 +4 20 7 Everton 12 6 2 4 21 18 +3 20 8 Manchester United 11 6 2 3 19 17 +2 20 9 Manchester City 11 5 4 2 17 11 +6 19 10 Aston Villa 10 6 0 4 21 13 +8 18 11 Newcastle United 11 5 2 4 14 16 -2 17 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 5 2 5 11 16 -5 17 13 Crystal Palace 11 5 1 5 17 16 +1 16 14 Leeds United 12 4 2 6 17 22 -5 14 15 Arsenal 11 4 1 6 10 14 -4 13 16 Brighton & Hov… 11 2 4 5 15 18 -3 10 17 Fulham 11 2 1 8 11 21 -10 7 18 Burnley 10 1 3 6 5 18 -13 6 19 West Bromwich Albion 12 1 3 8 9 25 -16 6 20 Sheffield United 11 0 1 10 5 18 -13 1

