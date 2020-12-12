Fulham vs Liverpool Preview

Fulham vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 13th December 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Liverpool will travel to Craven Cottage to play Fulham on Sunday in the 12th round of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The home team enters the round one point above the relegation placed teams.

Fulham have struggled on their return to the Premier League and have conceded 1.9 goals per game on average this season. They enter the weekend with the second-worst defence in the league.

Scott Parker’s side will look for just their second win in five games after losing three of the last four PL games.

Liverpool meanwhile enters the tie with two wins from their last five competitive matches.

The Champions have struggled due to injuries to several first-teamers, but remain at the top of the tree level on points with first-placed Spurs.

They will look to win their first away game in four with their last four PL travels yielding just three points (D3, L1).

Jurgen Klopp may be without Diogo Jota for this tie while Alison Becker and Oxlade Chamberlain have returned to training but may not start this game after being out.

Both teams have met five times since 2011 with Liverpool winning four of those encounters. In that period, only one of the matches featured a clean sheet while four of them featured at least three goals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 00:00 Manchester United Manchester City 00:00 Aston Villa Aston Villa 01:00 Newcastle United Southampton 13:00 Sheffield United Crystal Palace 15:15 Tottenham Hotspur Fulham 17:30 Liverpool Arsenal 20:15 Burnley Leicester City 20:15 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:00 Chelsea Manchester City 21:00 West Bromwich Albion Arsenal 19:00 Southampton Leeds United 19:00 Newcastle United Leicester City 19:00 Everton Fulham 21:00 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 21:00 Crystal Palace Liverpool 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 19:00 Burnley Sheffield United 21:00 Manchester United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Tottenham Hotspur 11 7 3 1 23 9 +14 24 2 Liverpool 11 7 3 1 26 17 +9 24 3 Chelsea 12 6 4 2 25 12 +13 22 4 Leicester City 11 7 0 4 21 15 +6 21 5 West Ham United 12 6 2 4 20 15 +5 20 6 Southampton 11 6 2 3 21 17 +4 20 7 Everton 12 6 2 4 21 18 +3 20 8 Manchester United 11 6 2 3 19 17 +2 20 9 Manchester City 11 5 4 2 17 11 +6 19 10 Aston Villa 10 6 0 4 21 13 +8 18 11 Newcastle United 11 5 2 4 14 16 -2 17 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 5 2 5 11 16 -5 17 13 Crystal Palace 11 5 1 5 17 16 +1 16 14 Leeds United 12 4 2 6 17 22 -5 14 15 Arsenal 11 4 1 6 10 14 -4 13 16 Brighton & Hov… 11 2 4 5 15 18 -3 10 17 Fulham 11 2 1 8 11 21 -10 7 18 Burnley 10 1 3 6 5 18 -13 6 19 West Bromwich Albion 12 1 3 8 9 25 -16 6 20 Sheffield United 11 0 1 10 5 18 -13 1

