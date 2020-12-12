Fulham vs Liverpool Preview

Fulham vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 13th December 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Liverpool will travel to Craven Cottage to play Fulham on Sunday in the 12th round of the 2020/21 Premier League season. The home team enters the round one point above the relegation placed teams. Fulham have struggled on their return to the Premier League and have conceded 1.9 goals per game on average this season. They enter the weekend with the second-worst defence in the league. Scott Parker’s side will look for just their second win in five games after losing three of the last four PL games. Liverpool meanwhile enters the tie with two wins from their last five competitive matches. The Champions have struggled due to injuries to several first-teamers, but remain at the top of the tree level on points with first-placed Spurs. They will look to win their first away game in four with their last four PL travels yielding just three points (D3, L1). Jurgen Klopp may be without Diogo Jota for this tie while Alison Becker and Oxlade Chamberlain have returned to training but may not start this game after being out. Both teams have met five times since 2011 with Liverpool winning four of those encounters. In that period, only one of the matches featured a clean sheet while four of them featured at least three goals. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Liverpool will travel to Craven Cottage to play Fulham on Sunday in the 12th round of the 2020/21 Premier League season.
The home team enters the round one point above the relegation placed teams.
Fulham have struggled on their return to the Premier League and have conceded 1.9 goals per game on average this season. They enter the weekend with the second-worst defence in the league.
Scott Parker’s side will look for just their second win in five games after losing three of the last four PL games.
Liverpool meanwhile enters the tie with two wins from their last five competitive matches.
The Champions have struggled due to injuries to several first-teamers, but remain at the top of the tree level on points with first-placed Spurs.
They will look to win their first away game in four with their last four PL travels yielding just three points (D3, L1).
Jurgen Klopp may be without Diogo Jota for this tie while Alison Becker and Oxlade Chamberlain have returned to training but may not start this game after being out.
Both teams have met five times since 2011 with Liverpool winning four of those encounters. In that period, only one of the matches featured a clean sheet while four of them featured at least three goals.
