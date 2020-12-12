Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Preview

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Balaídos

Date: 14th December 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga surprise package Cadiz will travel to the Estadio de Balaidos on Monday to take on struggling Celta Vigo in the last game of the round of 13.

The two teams head into the tie at different ends of the table but with similar form.

After going eight games without a win in La Liga, the home team have improved in recent times. They have won two of their last five La Liga games (D1, L2) to move them out of the relegation zone into 17th place heading into round 13.

They will look to pick up all three points in this tie and continue their ascent up the table.  

Cadiz have been the surprise package of La Liga in a season that has been filled with a lot of surprises. The visitors were 2-1 winners against Barcelona in their last outing and are heading into round 13 sitting in 5th place having taken home 18 points from a possible 36.

They are unbeaten in two of their last La Liga games but have won two in their last five (D1, L2). They will fancy their chances against a Celta Vigo side that has conceded 20 times in 12 games this season.

Eduardo Coudet is without the services of up to four of his players missing through Injuries while the duo of Murillo and Kevin Vasquez are unavailable through suspension.

Celta Vigo have won four of the last five meetings between both sides over the last 12 years.

