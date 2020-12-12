Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Preview

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Balaídos
Date: 14th December 2020
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
La Liga surprise package Cadiz will travel to the Estadio de Balaidos on Monday to take on struggling Celta Vigo in the last game of the round of 13.
The two teams head into the tie at different ends of the table but with similar form.
After going eight games without a win in La Liga, the home team have improved in recent times. They have won two of their last five La Liga games (D1, L2) to move them out of the relegation zone into 17th place heading into round 13.
They will look to pick up all three points in this tie and continue their ascent up the table.
Cadiz have been the surprise package of La Liga in a season that has been filled with a lot of surprises. The visitors were 2-1 winners against Barcelona in their last outing and are heading into round 13 sitting in 5th place having taken home 18 points from a possible 36.
They are unbeaten in two of their last La Liga games but have won two in their last five (D1, L2). They will fancy their chances against a Celta Vigo side that has conceded 20 times in 12 games this season.
Eduardo Coudet is without the services of up to four of his players missing through Injuries while the duo of Murillo and Kevin Vasquez are unavailable through suspension.
Celta Vigo have won four of the last five meetings between both sides over the last 12 years.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|September 13, 2020
|Barcelona
|00:00
|Elche
|Real Madrid
|00:00
|Getafe
|September 20, 2020
|Levante
|00:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Sevilla
|00:00
|Elche
|December 13, 2020
|Real Sociedad
|14:00
|Eibar
|Real Betis
|16:15
|Villarreal
|Elche
|18:30
|Granada
|Barcelona
|21:00
|Levante
|December 14, 2020
|Celta Vigo
|21:00
|Cádiz
|December 15, 2020
|Real Madrid
|22:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|December 16, 2020
|Barcelona
|21:00
|Real Sociedad
|December 18, 2020
|Athletic Bilbao
|21:00
|Huesca
|December 19, 2020
|Atlético de Madrid
|14:00
|Elche
|Barcelona
|16:15
|Valencia
|Osasuna
|18:30
|Villarreal
|Levante
|18:30
|Real Sociedad
|Sevilla
|21:00
|Real Valladolid
Spanish Primera Table
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Atlético de Madrid
|11
|8
|2
|1
|21
|4
|+17
|26
|2
|Real Sociedad
|12
|7
|4
|1
|22
|5
|+17
|25
|3
|Real Madrid
|12
|7
|2
|3
|19
|12
|+7
|23
|4
|Villarreal
|12
|5
|6
|1
|15
|11
|+4
|21
|5
|Sevilla
|11
|6
|1
|4
|13
|9
|+4
|19
|6
|Cádiz
|12
|5
|3
|4
|11
|13
|-2
|18
|7
|Granada
|11
|4
|3
|4
|14
|20
|-6
|15
|8
|Real Betis
|12
|5
|0
|7
|14
|23
|-9
|15
|9
|Barcelona
|10
|4
|2
|4
|20
|11
|+9
|14
|10
|Valencia
|13
|3
|5
|5
|19
|19
|+0
|14
|11
|Athletic Bilbao
|12
|4
|2
|6
|14
|14
|+0
|14
|12
|Elche
|10
|3
|5
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|14
|13
|Eibar
|12
|3
|5
|4
|8
|9
|-1
|14
|14
|Deportivo Alavés
|13
|3
|5
|5
|11
|14
|-3
|14
|15
|Getafe
|12
|3
|4
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|13
|16
|Real Valladolid
|13
|3
|4
|6
|14
|20
|-6
|13
|17
|Celta Vigo
|12
|3
|4
|5
|13
|20
|-7
|13
|18
|Levante
|11
|2
|5
|4
|13
|15
|-2
|11
|19
|Huesca
|13
|1
|8
|4
|12
|20
|-8
|11
|20
|Osasuna
|12
|3
|2
|7
|10
|18
|-8
|11
Spanish Primera Results
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|December 12, 2020
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Atlético de Madrid
|Huesca
|1 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|Getafe
|0 - 1
|Sevilla
|Valencia
|2 - 2
|Athletic Bilbao
|December 11, 2020
|Real Valladolid
|3 - 2
|Osasuna
|December 7, 2020
|Eibar
|0 - 0
|Valencia
|December 6, 2020
|Deportivo Alavés
|0 - 0
|Real Sociedad
|Villarreal
|0 - 0
|Elche
|Osasuna
|0 - 2
|Real Betis
|Granada
|3 - 3
|Huesca
|December 5, 2020
|Cádiz
|2 - 1
|Barcelona
|Atlético de Madrid
|2 - 0
|Real Valladolid
|Sevilla
|0 - 1
|Real Madrid
|Levante
|3 - 0
|Getafe
|December 4, 2020
|Athletic Bilbao
|0 - 2
|Celta Vigo
|November 30, 2020
|Real Betis
|0 - 2
|Eibar
|November 29, 2020
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 1
|Villarreal
|Celta Vigo
|3 - 1
|Granada
|Getafe
|1 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|Barcelona
|4 - 0
|Osasuna