Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 16th December 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will welcome Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur this Thursday in a top of the table clash at Anfield. Both sides are sitting atop the tree having collected 25 points with Spurs ahead on goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had a chance to go top of the table last time out but could only muster a draw against struggling Fulham on Sunday. The Reds have been hampered by injuries all season, but have done enough to keep the pace with Tottenham who are the surprise leaders at this stage of the season.

Jose Mourinho’s men have been tipped as genuine title contenders this season and are top of the tree after games 12 games. They head into this tie unbeaten in the league since their 1-nil loss to Everton in September.

Spurs have been impressive at the back and have kept four clean sheets in their last five league games. They will be looking to pick up all three points here and establish themselves as the undisputed number one heading into a busy Christmas schedule.

Jurgen Klopp’s injury list has grown in recent times with Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Joel Matip new additions to a list that already has influential names like Thiago Alcantara, Joe Gomez and van Djik on it. Oxlade Chamberlain returned to the side on Sunday in a welcome boost for Jurgen Klopp, while Trent Arnold is expected to make the grade after suffering a slight knock last time out.

Spurs are likely to be without Gareth Bale for this tie with the Welshman suffering from an illness.

Liverpool have won all five of the last five meetings between these sides in all competitions with Spurs last victory against Liverpool coming in the form of a 4:1 victory in 2017.

