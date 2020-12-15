Sheffield United vs Manchester United Preview

Sheffield United vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Bramall Lane Date: 17th December 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bottom-place Sheffield United will host Manchester United this Thursday looking to pick up their first win of the season.

The Blades have found their second season in the top-flight tougher than last and have picked up just one point in 12 games leaving them with a big fight on their hands going into the half-way point of the season.

Chris Wilder’s side have been toothless in attack with just five goals to their name—the worst in the league—and they will be looking to pick up their first win against Manchester United since 1992.

The Red Devils meanwhile have struggled in recent times picking up just one win in their last four games in all competitions (D1, L2).

The visitors have been impressive on the road this term with 75% of their total points-haul this season coming on their road trips. Meanwhile, all five of their PL away games this season has seen them score at least three goals.

They will fancy their chances against a broken Sheffield United team who are already odds-on favourites for the drop.

Both teams have a fairly free injury list with O’Connell the only injury absentee for Wilder while Edinson Cavani is the only absentee for Man United.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 00:00 Manchester United Manchester City 00:00 Aston Villa Aston Villa 01:00 Newcastle United Crystal Palace 13:30 Liverpool Southampton 16:00 Manchester City Everton 18:30 Arsenal Newcastle United 21:00 Fulham Brighton & Hov… 13:00 Sheffield United Tottenham Hotspur 15:15 Leicester City Manchester United 17:30 Leeds United West Bromwich Albion 20:15 Aston Villa Burnley 18:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Chelsea 21:00 West Ham United Leicester City 13:30 Manchester United Aston Villa 16:00 Crystal Palace Fulham 16:00 Southampton Arsenal 18:30 Chelsea Manchester City 21:00 Newcastle United Sheffield United 21:00 Everton

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 13 8 4 1 29 19 +10 28 2 Tottenham Hotspur 13 7 4 2 25 12 +13 25 3 Southampton 13 7 3 3 25 18 +7 24 4 Leicester City 13 8 0 5 24 17 +7 24 5 Everton 13 7 2 4 23 18 +5 23 6 Manchester United 12 7 2 3 22 19 +3 23 7 Chelsea 13 6 4 3 26 14 +12 22 8 West Ham United 13 6 3 4 21 16 +5 21 9 Manchester City 12 5 5 2 18 12 +6 20 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 6 2 5 13 17 -4 20 11 Aston Villa 11 6 1 4 21 13 +8 19 12 Crystal Palace 13 5 3 5 19 18 +1 18 13 Leeds United 13 5 2 6 22 24 -2 17 14 Newcastle United 12 5 2 5 16 21 -5 17 15 Arsenal 13 4 2 7 11 16 -5 14 16 Brighton & Hov… 13 2 5 6 15 21 -6 11 17 Burnley 12 2 4 6 6 18 -12 10 18 Fulham 13 2 3 8 12 22 -10 9 19 West Bromwich Albion 13 1 4 8 10 26 -16 7 20 Sheffield United 13 0 1 12 7 24 -17 1

