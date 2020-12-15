Sheffield United vs Manchester United Preview

Sheffield United vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Bramall Lane Date: 17th December 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Bottom-place Sheffield United will host Manchester United this Thursday looking to pick up their first win of the season. The Blades have found their second season in the top-flight tougher than last and have picked up just one point in 12 games leaving them with a big fight on their hands going into the half-way point of the season. Chris Wilder’s side have been toothless in attack with just five goals to their name—the worst in the league—and they will be looking to pick up their first win against Manchester United since 1992. The Red Devils meanwhile have struggled in recent times picking up just one win in their last four games in all competitions (D1, L2). The visitors have been impressive on the road this term with 75% of their total points-haul this season coming on their road trips. Meanwhile, all five of their PL away games this season has seen them score at least three goals. They will fancy their chances against a broken Sheffield United team who are already odds-on favourites for the drop. Both teams have a fairly free injury list with O’Connell the only injury absentee for Wilder while Edinson Cavani is the only absentee for Man United. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
