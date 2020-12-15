FC Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

FC Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – An der alten Försterei Date: 18th December 2020 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Union Berlin will welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Stadion an der Alten Forsterei on Friday in the last round of matches for the year 2020.

The hosts are sitting in 6th position heading into this tie however they have found it difficult in recent times as they are without a win in four games (D3, L1).

They will be looking to pick up all three points from this tie and establish themselves firmly in a European spot going into the winter break.

Dortmund head into the tie off the back of a 2-1 win over Bremen that ended a run of three games without a win in the league.

The visitors are sitting in fourth position but have been underwhelming by their own standards and are already seven points behind Leverkusen who top the table. Dortmund are unbeaten in five of their last six away league games (W4, D1) scoring in all but one of them.

Edin Terzic will look to pick up his second win as Dortmund manager as he tries to put himself in the shop window going forward.

Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Meunier and Erling Haaland are all injury absentees for Terzic, while Union are without eight of their own players including veteran striker Max Kruse.

The last five meetings between both clubs have seen Dortmund win all but one of those matches.

