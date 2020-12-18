Everton vs Arsenal Preview

Everton vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 19th December 2020 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Everton will host Arsenal this weekend as both teams look to build on a positive performance in their last outings against fellow top-six rivals. Everton were 2-nil winners against Leicester last time out with goals from Richarlison and Mason Holgate enough to seal a second win in a row for Ancelotti. After winning just one game in November, the Toffees have started this month unbeaten (W2, D1) having kept two clean sheets and conceding just one goal in three games. They will fancy their chances against an Arsenal side still looking for their first win in six games. The Gunners have made their worst start to a season after 13 games since 1974-75 and are already nine points behind their hosts who occupy 5th place. Mikel Arteta’s side have been toothless in attack leaving them closer to the relegation zone than to a European spot. They remain one of the league’s weakest goal scorers with just 11 goals in 13 games and haven’t scored more than one goal in nine PL games despite scoring 3+ in five of the six Europa League matches they played in that period. They will be looking to build on a better second-half showing in their last outing and take home all three points in this tie. Both managers have a host of absent players but Arteta will be less pleased with two of his players missing because of suspension. Everton have won just one of the last five meetings between both sides, with Arsenal winning on three occasions. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
