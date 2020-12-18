Barcelona vs Valencia Preview

Barcelona vs Valencia Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Camp Nou Date: 19th December 2020 Kick-off time – 15:15 GMT

Barcelona will welcome Valencia to the Nou Camp this Saturday in their 13th match of the La Liga season.

The hosts have had an inconsistent season so far leaving them 5th on the standings with 20 points, six points behind Atletico Madrid in first, despite playing a game more.

Barcelona’s form in recent outings has improved as they have won two on the bounce since a 2-1 loss to Cadiz in early December.

They will be looking to pick up all three points here and close the gap on the top of the table as the season nears its half-way point.

Valencia have struggled this term and sit in 12th place after playing 13 times. They head into this tie without a win in four league games (D3, L1).

Their poor start to matches has been a major reason for their poor form, especially on the road, with three of their last four matches seeing them concede inside the opening 20 minutes.

They will be hoping Barca suffer one of their bad days as they are sure to start the game as the underdogs against Barca.

Javi Gracia is suffering from a host of injuries to first-team stars with six of his players missing through injuries while Barca are still without Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Sergio Roberto.

Valencia have lost just once (W1, D3) of the last five competitive meetings between both sides.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Barcelona 00:00 Elche Real Madrid 00:00 Getafe Levante 00:00 Atlético de Madrid Sevilla 00:00 Elche Valencia 17:30 Sevilla Elche 17:30 Osasuna Huesca 19:45 Levante Real Sociedad 19:45 Atlético de Madrid Real Valladolid 22:00 Barcelona Villarreal 22:00 Athletic Bilbao Getafe 17:30 Celta Vigo Real Madrid 19:45 Granada Deportivo Alavés 22:00 Eibar Real Betis 22:00 Cádiz Sevilla 17:00 Villarreal Barcelona 19:15 Eibar Cádiz 21:30 Real Valladolid Levante 21:30 Real Betis

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Atlético de Madrid 12 9 2 1 24 5 +19 29 2 Real Madrid 14 9 2 3 25 14 +11 29 3 Real Sociedad 15 7 5 3 25 10 +15 26 4 Villarreal 14 6 7 1 19 13 +6 25 5 Barcelona 13 6 3 4 25 14 +11 21 6 Granada 13 6 3 4 17 20 -3 21 7 Sevilla 12 6 2 4 14 10 +4 20 8 Celta Vigo 14 5 4 5 19 20 -1 19 9 Cádiz 14 5 3 6 11 19 -8 18 10 Athletic Bilbao 14 5 2 7 17 17 +0 17 11 Getafe 13 4 4 5 11 14 -3 16 12 Real Betis 14 5 1 8 15 26 -11 16 13 Valencia 14 3 6 5 21 21 +0 15 14 Eibar 14 3 6 5 10 13 -3 15 15 Levante 13 3 5 5 15 17 -2 14 16 Elche 12 3 5 4 10 14 -4 14 17 Deportivo Alavés 14 3 5 6 11 16 -5 14 18 Real Valladolid 14 3 5 6 15 21 -6 14 19 Huesca 14 1 8 5 12 22 -10 11 20 Osasuna 13 3 2 8 11 21 -10 11

Spanish Primera Results