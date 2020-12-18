Barcelona vs Valencia Preview

Barcelona vs Valencia
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Camp Nou
Date: 19th December 2020
Kick-off time – 15:15 GMT
Barcelona will welcome Valencia to the Nou Camp this Saturday in their 13th match of the La Liga season.
The hosts have had an inconsistent season so far leaving them 5th on the standings with 20 points, six points behind Atletico Madrid in first, despite playing a game more.
Barcelona’s form in recent outings has improved as they have won two on the bounce since a 2-1 loss to Cadiz in early December.
They will be looking to pick up all three points here and close the gap on the top of the table as the season nears its half-way point.
Valencia have struggled this term and sit in 12th place after playing 13 times. They head into this tie without a win in four league games (D3, L1).
Their poor start to matches has been a major reason for their poor form, especially on the road, with three of their last four matches seeing them concede inside the opening 20 minutes.
They will be hoping Barca suffer one of their bad days as they are sure to start the game as the underdogs against Barca.
Javi Gracia is suffering from a host of injuries to first-team stars with six of his players missing through injuries while Barca are still without Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Sergio Roberto.
Valencia have lost just once (W1, D3) of the last five competitive meetings between both sides.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|September 13, 2020
|Barcelona
|00:00
|Elche
|Real Madrid
|00:00
|Getafe
|September 20, 2020
|Levante
|00:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Sevilla
|00:00
|Elche
|December 22, 2020
|Valencia
|17:30
|Sevilla
|Elche
|17:30
|Osasuna
|Huesca
|19:45
|Levante
|Real Sociedad
|19:45
|Atlético de Madrid
|Real Valladolid
|22:00
|Barcelona
|Villarreal
|22:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|December 23, 2020
|Getafe
|17:30
|Celta Vigo
|Real Madrid
|19:45
|Granada
|Deportivo Alavés
|22:00
|Eibar
|Real Betis
|22:00
|Cádiz
|December 29, 2020
|Sevilla
|17:00
|Villarreal
|Barcelona
|19:15
|Eibar
|Cádiz
|21:30
|Real Valladolid
|Levante
|21:30
|Real Betis
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Atlético de Madrid
|12
|9
|2
|1
|24
|5
|+19
|29
|2
|Real Madrid
|14
|9
|2
|3
|25
|14
|+11
|29
|3
|Real Sociedad
|15
|7
|5
|3
|25
|10
|+15
|26
|4
|Villarreal
|14
|6
|7
|1
|19
|13
|+6
|25
|5
|Barcelona
|13
|6
|3
|4
|25
|14
|+11
|21
|6
|Granada
|13
|6
|3
|4
|17
|20
|-3
|21
|7
|Sevilla
|12
|6
|2
|4
|14
|10
|+4
|20
|8
|Celta Vigo
|14
|5
|4
|5
|19
|20
|-1
|19
|9
|Cádiz
|14
|5
|3
|6
|11
|19
|-8
|18
|10
|Athletic Bilbao
|14
|5
|2
|7
|17
|17
|+0
|17
|11
|Getafe
|13
|4
|4
|5
|11
|14
|-3
|16
|12
|Real Betis
|14
|5
|1
|8
|15
|26
|-11
|16
|13
|Valencia
|14
|3
|6
|5
|21
|21
|+0
|15
|14
|Eibar
|14
|3
|6
|5
|10
|13
|-3
|15
|15
|Levante
|13
|3
|5
|5
|15
|17
|-2
|14
|16
|Elche
|12
|3
|5
|4
|10
|14
|-4
|14
|17
|Deportivo Alavés
|14
|3
|5
|6
|11
|16
|-5
|14
|18
|Real Valladolid
|14
|3
|5
|6
|15
|21
|-6
|14
|19
|Huesca
|14
|1
|8
|5
|12
|22
|-10
|11
|20
|Osasuna
|13
|3
|2
|8
|11
|21
|-10
|11
Spanish Primera Results
|December 20, 2020
|Eibar
|1 - 3
|Real Madrid
|Cádiz
|0 - 2
|Getafe
|Granada
|2 - 0
|Real Betis
|Celta Vigo
|2 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|December 19, 2020
|Sevilla
|1 - 1
|Real Valladolid
|Osasuna
|1 - 3
|Villarreal
|Levante
|2 - 1
|Real Sociedad
|Barcelona
|2 - 2
|Valencia
|Atlético de Madrid
|3 - 1
|Elche
|December 18, 2020
|Athletic Bilbao
|2 - 0
|Huesca
|December 16, 2020
|Barcelona
|2 - 1
|Real Sociedad
|December 15, 2020
|Real Madrid
|3 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|December 14, 2020
|Celta Vigo
|4 - 0
|Cádiz
|December 13, 2020
|Barcelona
|1 - 0
|Levante
|Elche
|0 - 1
|Granada
|Real Betis
|1 - 1
|Villarreal
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 1
|Eibar