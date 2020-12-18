Manchester United vs Leeds United Preview

Manchester United vs Leeds United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 20th December 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT After their midweek comeback win against Sheffield United, Manchester United are back in Premier League action as they renew their rivalry with Leeds United in Round 14 of the PL season. The hosts have enjoyed favourable results in the league in recent times as they are unbeaten in six games (W5, D1). In that period, the Red Devils scored 13 times but could only stop their opponents from scoring on two occasions. They will be looking to take all three points from this tie and perhaps move within the top three. Leeds have excited many at times this season but have been too inconsistent to mount any serious push towards the top-seven. After going on a two-game losing streak, Leeds were back to winning ways in a 5-2 dissemination of Newcastle in their last meeting. They sit in 13th place but can enter the top half of the table with more consistent performances. Marcelo Bielsa’s boys will fancy their chances against a Manchester United side that have won just one (D2, L3) of their six home games in the PL this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to bring David de Gea back to the starting IX after Dean Henderson’s showing in their last game against Sheffield United. For Bielsa, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Adam Forshaw are missing through injuries. The last five competitive meetings between both sides have produced two Manchester United wins, two draws, and one win for Leeds United. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
