Chelsea vs West Ham United Preview

Chelsea vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 21st December 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

This London derby takes place on Monday evening as Chelsea welcome West Ham to Stamford Bridge looking to make it 41 wins in 99 top-flight matches against West Ham.

After going 14 games without tasting defeat in all competitions, the Blues have had it difficult in recent times, losing two on the bounce in their last two outings.

They head into this tie sitting in 8th place in the standings with 22 points—nine points behind leaders Liverpool who have played a game more. They will look to take home all three points and narrow the gap at the top of the table, heading into the half-way point of the season.

West Ham meanwhile have been one of the surprise packages of this season, playing their best football in years after been embroiled in a relegation fight last season. David Moyes side are mounting a push for a top-six finish this season and sit 9th in the league table after 13 games.

They head into this tie with three wins from their last five games (D1, L1) and can go above their hosts with a win here.

This will be the 99th meeting between both sides in the English-top flight, with Chelsea having more wins—40—against West Ham’s 37.

Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech remain injury absentees for Frank Lampard while Michael Antonio and Arthur Masuaku are absent for David Moyes’ side.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Burnley 00:00 Manchester United Manchester City 00:00 Aston Villa Aston Villa 01:00 Newcastle United Burnley 18:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Chelsea 21:00 West Ham United Leicester City 13:30 Manchester United Aston Villa 16:00 Crystal Palace Fulham 16:00 Southampton Arsenal 18:30 Chelsea Manchester City 21:00 Newcastle United Sheffield United 21:00 Everton Leeds United 13:00 Burnley West Ham United 15:15 Brighton & Hov… Liverpool 17:30 West Bromwich Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15 Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace 16:00 Leicester City Chelsea 18:30 Aston Villa Everton 21:00 Manchester City

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 14 9 4 1 36 19 +17 31 2 Leicester City 14 9 0 5 26 17 +9 27 3 Manchester United 13 8 2 3 28 21 +7 26 4 Everton 14 8 2 4 25 19 +6 26 5 Tottenham Hotspur 14 7 4 3 25 14 +11 25 6 Southampton 14 7 3 4 25 19 +6 24 7 Manchester City 13 6 5 2 19 12 +7 23 8 Chelsea 13 6 4 3 26 14 +12 22 9 Aston Villa 12 7 1 4 24 13 +11 22 10 West Ham United 13 6 3 4 21 16 +5 21 11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 6 2 5 13 17 -4 20 12 Newcastle United 13 5 3 5 17 22 -5 18 13 Crystal Palace 14 5 3 6 19 25 -6 18 14 Leeds United 14 5 2 7 24 30 -6 17 15 Arsenal 14 4 2 8 12 18 -6 14 16 Brighton & Hov… 14 2 6 6 16 22 -6 12 17 Fulham 14 2 4 8 13 23 -10 10 18 Burnley 12 2 4 6 6 18 -12 10 19 West Bromwich Albion 14 1 4 9 10 29 -19 7 20 Sheffield United 14 0 2 12 8 25 -17 2

