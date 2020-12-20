Chelsea vs West Ham United Preview

Chelsea vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 21st December 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT This London derby takes place on Monday evening as Chelsea welcome West Ham to Stamford Bridge looking to make it 41 wins in 99 top-flight matches against West Ham. After going 14 games without tasting defeat in all competitions, the Blues have had it difficult in recent times, losing two on the bounce in their last two outings. They head into this tie sitting in 8th place in the standings with 22 points—nine points behind leaders Liverpool who have played a game more. They will look to take home all three points and narrow the gap at the top of the table, heading into the half-way point of the season. West Ham meanwhile have been one of the surprise packages of this season, playing their best football in years after been embroiled in a relegation fight last season. David Moyes side are mounting a push for a top-six finish this season and sit 9th in the league table after 13 games. They head into this tie with three wins from their last five games (D1, L1) and can go above their hosts with a win here. This will be the 99th meeting between both sides in the English-top flight, with Chelsea having more wins—40—against West Ham’s 37. Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech remain injury absentees for Frank Lampard while Michael Antonio and Arthur Masuaku are absent for David Moyes’ side. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
