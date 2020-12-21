Juventus vs Fiorentina Preview

Juventus vs Fiorentina Competition – Serie A Stadium – Allianz Stadium Date: 22nd December 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Struggling Serie A side Fiorentina will travel to Turin this Tuesday to face Juventus in match-day 14 of the 2020/21 Serie A season.

The hosts are looking to pick up their 10th Scudetto in a row, but have found it tougher this term than in previous years as AC Milan and Inter Milan are setting the pace early this time. They find themselves in third place, four points behind AC Milan who are first place after 13 games.

Andrea Pirlo’s men have won three of their last five league games and alongside AC Milan, are the only unbeaten team in the league this season.

Fiorentina meanwhile are without a win in their last five league games (D3, L2), and currently occupy 16th place having picked up 11 points after 13 games.

Cesare Prandelli’s boys have been particularly poor on their road trips, winning just two points from the six away games they’ve played so far (D2, L4).

They have conceded on average 2.17 goals away from home this season. Goals have been scarce for them on the road as they have failed to score in four consecutive away games.

Juventus will fancy their chances here. The home team holds a superior win ratio as Fiorentina has lost four of the last five head-to-head meetings between both sides.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Juventus 18:45 SSC Napoli Hellas Verona 18:30 Inter Milan Bologna 20:45 Atalanta Milan 20:45 Lazio SSC Napoli 20:45 Torino Roma 20:45 Cagliari Sampdoria 20:45 Sassuolo Spezia 20:45 Genoa Udinese 20:45 Benevento Inter Milan 12:30 Crotone Parma 15:00 Torino Spezia 15:00 Hellas Verona Roma 15:00 Sampdoria Genoa 15:00 Lazio Cagliari 15:00 SSC Napoli Atalanta 15:00 Sassuolo Fiorentina 15:00 Bologna Benevento 18:00 Milan Juventus 20:45 Udinese

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Milan 13 9 4 0 29 14 +15 31 2 Inter Milan 13 9 3 1 32 16 +16 30 3 SSC Napoli 12 8 0 4 26 11 +15 24 4 Juventus 13 6 6 1 25 13 +12 24 5 Roma 13 7 3 3 28 21 +7 24 6 Sassuolo 13 6 5 2 23 15 +8 23 7 Atalanta 12 6 3 3 26 18 +8 21 8 Lazio 13 6 3 4 20 20 +0 21 9 Hellas Verona 13 5 5 3 17 12 +5 20 10 Sampdoria 13 5 2 6 21 21 +0 17 11 Udinese 12 4 3 5 14 15 -1 15 12 Benevento 13 4 3 6 15 23 -8 15 13 Cagliari 13 3 5 5 19 24 -5 14 14 Bologna 13 4 2 7 19 25 -6 14 15 Fiorentina 14 3 5 6 16 21 -5 14 16 Parma 14 2 6 6 13 25 -12 12 17 Spezia 13 2 5 6 18 27 -9 11 18 Crotone 14 2 3 9 13 29 -16 9 19 Torino 13 1 4 8 21 31 -10 7 20 Genoa 13 1 4 8 12 26 -14 7

