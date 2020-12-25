Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Arsenal vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 26th December 2020 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Arsenal will welcome Chelsea to the Emirates for the round of 15 clash on Boxing day.

The Gunners who have had a miserable start to the season—their worst in 46 years—are desperate to give their supporters something to cheer about as the year draws to an end.

Mikel Arteta’s side are winless in seven games (D2, L5) and enter this tie 15th in the table—four points above Fulham in 18th place.

Although a relegation battle is unlikely for a team their size and quality, they will know that any further slip-ups will put them in danger of finishing a great distance away from the European spots.

Meanwhile, goals have been a major problem for the host who remain one of the league’s lowest-scoring side with twelve goals. They will hope to find their feet against their London neighbours who possess one of the league’s meanest defences.

After improving on a defence that conceded over 40 goals last season, Frank Lampard’s men have tightened up at the back and have conceded one goal per game on average this season in the league.

They head into this tie sitting in fifth place and eleven points ahead of their hosts. After suffering two straight losses in the league, the Blues re-organised to record an impressive 3-0 win over West Ham in their last outing.

They will be looking to make it two wins from two straight London derbies and with that close the gap on Liverpool who do not play until the 27th.

An injury to Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli means that Alexandre Lacazatte will continue to lead the line for Arteta, while Frank Lampard remains without Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Recce James.

Arsenal have won two and drawn one of the last five meetings between both sides in all competitions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

