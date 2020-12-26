Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Molineux Stadium

Date: 27th December 2020

Kick-off time – 19:15 GMT

Jose Mourinho’s tittle-chasing Tottenham will travel to the Molineux Stadium this Sunday to face Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves side looking to break into the top half of the table after an indifferent start to the season.

The hosts are sitting in 11th place after 14 games and they will want to bounce back from a 2-1 loss at Burnley in their last league outing.

Nuno Espirito’s men have struggled this month having recorded just one win in their last four games (L3); a run that resulted with the loss of Raul Jimenez.

Since the loss of the striker, Wolves have averaged 0.75 goals per fixture compared to the 1.1 they scored before then.

They, however, will fancy their chances against a Tottenham side without a clean sheet in four of their last five games.

After going on an eleven-game unbeaten run, Spurs suffered back-to-back defeats in the league that saw them drop below the top four for the first time since October.

They returned to winning ways in their last outing against Stoke City in the League Cup and they will be looking to make it two on the bounce for the first time since the first week of December.

Jose Mourinho’s men are currently occupying the sixth place but are just three points off Leicester City in second place. A positive result here can see them revive their title bid especially if results go their way in other fixtures.

Both teams have won two games apiece in the last five meetings between them.

