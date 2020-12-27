Everton vs Manchester City Preview

Everton vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 28th December 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Everton and Manchester City return to Premier League action on Monday, two days after their Boxing Day exploits. The hosts head into this tie off the back of a one-nil win over Sheffield United that saw them move to second place in the table with 29 points. That win was their fourth on the bounce and extended their unbeaten run in the league this December to five games. They will be looking to make it unbeaten in seven games and end the year on a high note and within the top four for the first time in years. However, they face a Manchester City side that is unbeaten in ten games in all competitions. Pep Guardiola’s side have won three on the bounce in all competitions since their 1-1 draw with West Brom a fortnight ago. In that period, they conceded just once and scored seven times. They will be looking to pick up all three points in this tie and perhaps enter the top four for the first time this season. Carlo Ancelotti remains without Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph, Allan, James Rodriguez and Richarlison trough injuries while Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker are unavailable for Pep Guardiola after testing positive for COVID-19. Everton will be looking to end a losing run that has stretched for five games against their visitors. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
