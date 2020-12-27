Everton vs Manchester City Preview

Everton vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 28th December 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Everton and Manchester City return to Premier League action on Monday, two days after their Boxing Day exploits.

The hosts head into this tie off the back of a one-nil win over Sheffield United that saw them move to second place in the table with 29 points. That win was their fourth on the bounce and extended their unbeaten run in the league this December to five games.

They will be looking to make it unbeaten in seven games and end the year on a high note and within the top four for the first time in years.

However, they face a Manchester City side that is unbeaten in ten games in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won three on the bounce in all competitions since their 1-1 draw with West Brom a fortnight ago. In that period, they conceded just once and scored seven times.

They will be looking to pick up all three points in this tie and perhaps enter the top four for the first time this season.

Carlo Ancelotti remains without Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph, Allan, James Rodriguez and Richarlison trough injuries while Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker are unavailable for Pep Guardiola after testing positive for COVID-19.

Everton will be looking to end a losing run that has stretched for five games against their visitors.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 00:00 Manchester United Manchester City 00:00 Aston Villa Aston Villa 01:00 Newcastle United Crystal Palace 16:00 Leicester City Chelsea 18:30 Aston Villa Everton 21:00 Manchester City Brighton & Hov… 19:00 Arsenal Burnley 19:00 Sheffield United Southampton 19:00 West Ham United West Bromwich Albion 19:00 Leeds United Manchester United 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Tottenham Hotspur 19:00 Fulham Newcastle United 21:00 Liverpool Everton 18:30 West Ham United Manchester United 21:00 Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur 13:30 Leeds United Crystal Palace 16:00 Sheffield United Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion 21:00 Arsenal

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 15 9 5 1 37 20 +17 32 2 Everton 15 9 2 4 26 19 +7 29 3 Leicester City 15 9 1 5 28 19 +9 28 4 Manchester United 14 8 3 3 30 23 +7 27 5 Tottenham Hotspur 15 7 5 3 26 15 +11 26 6 Manchester City 14 7 5 2 21 12 +9 26 7 Aston Villa 13 8 1 4 27 13 +14 25 8 Chelsea 15 7 4 4 30 17 +13 25 9 Southampton 15 7 4 4 25 19 +6 25 10 West Ham United 15 6 4 5 23 21 +2 22 11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 6 3 6 15 20 -5 21 12 Leeds United 15 6 2 7 25 30 -5 20 13 Newcastle United 14 5 3 6 17 24 -7 18 14 Crystal Palace 15 5 3 7 19 28 -9 18 15 Arsenal 15 5 2 8 15 19 -4 17 16 Brighton & Hov… 15 2 7 6 18 24 -6 13 17 Burnley 14 3 4 7 8 20 -12 13 18 Fulham 15 2 5 8 13 23 -10 11 19 West Bromwich Albion 15 1 5 9 11 30 -19 8 20 Sheffield United 15 0 2 13 8 26 -18 2

Latest Premier League Results