Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 28, 2020 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 29th December 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will play their last game of the year 2020 when they welcome Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves to the Theatre of Dreams this Tuesday.

The Red Devils are back in action after a spirited 2-2 draw with Leicester City in their last outing that saw them pegged back twice in the game. They will be looking to pick up all three points here to cement their top-four place in the table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men recorded an impressive 6-2 win over Leeds in their last home outing after going two home games without a win in December. They will seek to continue on that note against a Wolverhampton side with just one win in four away games.

The visitors have failed to crack into the top half of the table since losing star striker Raul Jimenez to a head injury. They currently occupy 11th place after 15 games but can move to the top half with a win here.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, however, have to be better than their previous five games that has seen them win one time (D1, L3) if they are to take anything from this game.

Three of the last five meetings between both teams have produced three draws and one win apiece for each team. Of those five, the last three have recorded three clean sheets featuring two goalless draws.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

Latest Premier League Results

