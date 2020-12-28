Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 29th December 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will play their last game of the year 2020 when they welcome Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves to the Theatre of Dreams this Tuesday.

The Red Devils are back in action after a spirited 2-2 draw with Leicester City in their last outing that saw them pegged back twice in the game. They will be looking to pick up all three points here to cement their top-four place in the table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men recorded an impressive 6-2 win over Leeds in their last home outing after going two home games without a win in December. They will seek to continue on that note against a Wolverhampton side with just one win in four away games.

The visitors have failed to crack into the top half of the table since losing star striker Raul Jimenez to a head injury. They currently occupy 11th place after 15 games but can move to the top half with a win here.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, however, have to be better than their previous five games that has seen them win one time (D1, L3) if they are to take anything from this game.

Three of the last five meetings between both teams have produced three draws and one win apiece for each team. Of those five, the last three have recorded three clean sheets featuring two goalless draws.

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 00:00 Manchester United Manchester City 00:00 Aston Villa Aston Villa 01:00 Newcastle United Everton 01:00 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 19:00 Fulham Newcastle United 21:00 Liverpool Everton 18:30 West Ham United Manchester United 21:00 Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur 13:30 Leeds United Crystal Palace 16:00 Sheffield United Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion 21:00 Arsenal Burnley 13:00 Fulham Newcastle United 15:15 Leicester City Chelsea 17:30 Manchester City Southampton 21:00 Liverpool Sheffield United 19:00 Newcastle United Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:15 Everton Manchester City 19:00 Brighton & Hov… Aston Villa 21:15 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 15 9 5 1 37 20 +17 32 2 Manchester United 15 9 3 3 31 23 +8 30 3 Leicester City 16 9 2 5 29 20 +9 29 4 Everton 15 9 2 4 26 19 +7 29 5 Aston Villa 14 8 2 4 28 14 +14 26 6 Chelsea 16 7 5 4 31 18 +13 26 7 Tottenham Hotspur 15 7 5 3 26 15 +11 26 8 Manchester City 14 7 5 2 21 12 +9 26 9 Southampton 16 7 5 4 25 19 +6 26 10 West Ham United 16 6 5 5 23 21 +2 23 11 Leeds United 16 7 2 7 30 30 +0 23 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 6 3 7 15 21 -6 21 13 Arsenal 16 6 2 8 16 19 -3 20 14 Crystal Palace 16 5 4 7 20 29 -9 19 15 Newcastle United 14 5 3 6 17 24 -7 18 16 Burnley 15 4 4 7 9 20 -11 16 17 Brighton & Hov… 16 2 7 7 18 25 -7 13 18 Fulham 15 2 5 8 13 23 -10 11 19 West Bromwich Albion 16 1 5 10 11 35 -24 8 20 Sheffield United 16 0 2 14 8 27 -19 2

