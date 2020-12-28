Newcastle United vs Liverpool Preview

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 30th December 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will conclude their 2020 when they travel to Saint James Park to face Steve Bruce’s Newcastle in the final game of Round 16 in the Premier League.

Newcastle head into this game without a win in four games (D1, L3) and without a goal in two matches. After a good start to the season, Steve Bruce’s side have stuttered badly recently and find themselves in 13th place, gradually slipping down into a relegation fight.

They will hope to arrest that slump against a Liverpool side that has been inconsistent by their standard, despite topping the league.

The Reds missed the opportunity to pull five points clear of their challengers, but were held to a 1-1 draw at home against relegation-threatened West Brom in their last outing.

They will be looking to make amends in this game and end the year on top of the tree for the third year rolling. They head into this tie with two wins from their last five games in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp is likely to welcome back Thiago Alcantara to the side after the midfielder returned to full training since October. The Spaniard is expected to make the matchday squad, while Joel Matip and Naby Keita are recent injury worries for Jurgen Klopp. For Steve Bruce, only Allan Saint-Maxim and Martin Dubravka are missing for this tie.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be looking for their first win in seven tries when they welcome the league leaders on Wednesday. Their last win over their visitors came in 2015 when a Martin Skrtel own-goal and a last-minute Wijnaldum winner condemned Jurgen Klopp’s men to a 2-nil away defeat in December 2015.

