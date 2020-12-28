Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Preview

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – San Mamés Date: 31st December 2020 Kick-off time – 13:00 GMT

La Liga action returns this Thursday with Athletic Bilbao hosting surprise title-chasers Real Sociedad to the Estadio San Mames.

The hosts are unbeaten in two games (W1, D1) and sit in 10th place after 15 games having taken 18 points.

They remain one of the best home sides in the league in recent times with four wins from their last five home games. They will know that three points will be crucial here in their bid to climb up the table towards the European spots.

Bilbao will fancy their chances against a Real Sociedad side that has faltered in recent times.

The visitors were top of the league just last month but are without a win in six league games leading to a drop from first to third after 15 rounds of matches.

They head into this tie with 26 points, level on points with Villarreal in 4th place, but have played a game more than their nearest neighbours and two more than Barcelona who occupy 6th spot.

They will know that taking home three points is a must in this tie if they are to keep their title dreams alive heading into the middle of the season.

Both teams have a clean bill of health and no injury worries heading into the new year. Two wins apiece for each side from the last five meetings between them means that the recent head-to-head record is even heading into this tie.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Barcelona 00:00 Elche Real Madrid 00:00 Getafe Levante 00:00 Atlético de Madrid Sevilla 00:00 Elche Granada 17:00 Valencia Atlético de Madrid 19:15 Getafe Celta Vigo 19:15 Huesca Elche 21:30 Real Madrid Athletic Bilbao 14:00 Real Sociedad Osasuna 16:15 Deportivo Alavés Villarreal 14:00 Levante Real Betis 16:15 Sevilla Getafe 18:30 Real Valladolid Real Madrid 21:00 Celta Vigo Athletic Bilbao 14:00 Elche Deportivo Alavés 16:15 Atlético de Madrid Eibar 18:30 Granada Real Sociedad 18:30 Osasuna Huesca 21:00 Barcelona Valencia 21:00 Cádiz

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Atlético de Madrid 13 10 2 1 26 5 +21 32 2 Real Madrid 15 10 2 3 27 14 +13 32 3 Real Sociedad 16 7 5 4 25 12 +13 26 4 Sevilla 14 8 2 4 17 10 +7 26 5 Villarreal 16 6 8 2 20 16 +4 26 6 Barcelona 15 7 4 4 29 15 +14 25 7 Granada 14 6 3 5 17 22 -5 21 8 Celta Vigo 15 5 5 5 20 21 -1 20 9 Cádiz 16 5 4 7 11 20 -9 19 10 Real Betis 16 6 1 9 19 30 -11 19 11 Athletic Bilbao 15 5 3 7 18 18 +0 18 12 Levante 15 4 6 5 20 21 -1 18 13 Getafe 14 4 5 5 12 15 -3 17 14 Deportivo Alavés 15 4 5 6 13 17 -4 17 15 Eibar 16 3 7 6 12 16 -4 16 16 Valencia 15 3 6 6 21 22 -1 15 17 Elche 13 3 6 4 12 16 -4 15 18 Real Valladolid 16 3 6 7 15 24 -9 15 19 Osasuna 14 3 3 8 13 23 -10 12 20 Huesca 15 1 9 5 13 23 -10 12

