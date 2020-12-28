Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Preview

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – San Mamés

Date: 31st December 2020

Kick-off time – 13:00 GMT

La Liga action returns this Thursday with Athletic Bilbao hosting surprise title-chasers Real Sociedad to the Estadio San Mames.

The hosts are unbeaten in two games (W1, D1) and sit in 10th place after 15 games having taken 18 points.

They remain one of the best home sides in the league in recent times with four wins from their last five home games. They will know that three points will be crucial here in their bid to climb up the table towards the European spots.

Bilbao will fancy their chances against a Real Sociedad side that has faltered in recent times.

The visitors were top of the league just last month but are without a win in six league games leading to a drop from first to third after 15 rounds of matches.

They head into this tie with 26 points, level on points with Villarreal in 4th place, but have played a game more than their nearest neighbours and two more than Barcelona who occupy 6th spot.

They will know that taking home three points is a must in this tie if they are to keep their title dreams alive heading into the middle of the season.

Both teams have a clean bill of health and no injury worries heading into the new year. Two wins apiece for each side from the last five meetings between them means that the recent head-to-head record is even heading into this tie.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Spanish Primera Table

Spanish Primera Results

