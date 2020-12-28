Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Preview

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – San Mamés
Date: 31st December 2020
Kick-off time – 13:00 GMT
La Liga action returns this Thursday with Athletic Bilbao hosting surprise title-chasers Real Sociedad to the Estadio San Mames.
The hosts are unbeaten in two games (W1, D1) and sit in 10th place after 15 games having taken 18 points.
They remain one of the best home sides in the league in recent times with four wins from their last five home games. They will know that three points will be crucial here in their bid to climb up the table towards the European spots.
Bilbao will fancy their chances against a Real Sociedad side that has faltered in recent times.
The visitors were top of the league just last month but are without a win in six league games leading to a drop from first to third after 15 rounds of matches.
They head into this tie with 26 points, level on points with Villarreal in 4th place, but have played a game more than their nearest neighbours and two more than Barcelona who occupy 6th spot.
They will know that taking home three points is a must in this tie if they are to keep their title dreams alive heading into the middle of the season.
Both teams have a clean bill of health and no injury worries heading into the new year. Two wins apiece for each side from the last five meetings between them means that the recent head-to-head record is even heading into this tie.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|September 13, 2020
|Barcelona
|00:00
|Elche
|Real Madrid
|00:00
|Getafe
|September 20, 2020
|Levante
|00:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Sevilla
|00:00
|Elche
|December 30, 2020
|Granada
|17:00
|Valencia
|Atlético de Madrid
|19:15
|Getafe
|Celta Vigo
|19:15
|Huesca
|Elche
|21:30
|Real Madrid
|December 31, 2020
|Athletic Bilbao
|14:00
|Real Sociedad
|Osasuna
|16:15
|Deportivo Alavés
|January 2, 2021
|Villarreal
|14:00
|Levante
|Real Betis
|16:15
|Sevilla
|Getafe
|18:30
|Real Valladolid
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|January 3, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|14:00
|Elche
|Deportivo Alavés
|16:15
|Atlético de Madrid
|Eibar
|18:30
|Granada
|Real Sociedad
|18:30
|Osasuna
|Huesca
|21:00
|Barcelona
|January 4, 2021
|Valencia
|21:00
|Cádiz
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Atlético de Madrid
|13
|10
|2
|1
|26
|5
|+21
|32
|2
|Real Madrid
|15
|10
|2
|3
|27
|14
|+13
|32
|3
|Real Sociedad
|16
|7
|5
|4
|25
|12
|+13
|26
|4
|Sevilla
|14
|8
|2
|4
|17
|10
|+7
|26
|5
|Villarreal
|16
|6
|8
|2
|20
|16
|+4
|26
|6
|Barcelona
|15
|7
|4
|4
|29
|15
|+14
|25
|7
|Granada
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|22
|-5
|21
|8
|Celta Vigo
|15
|5
|5
|5
|20
|21
|-1
|20
|9
|Cádiz
|16
|5
|4
|7
|11
|20
|-9
|19
|10
|Real Betis
|16
|6
|1
|9
|19
|30
|-11
|19
|11
|Athletic Bilbao
|15
|5
|3
|7
|18
|18
|+0
|18
|12
|Levante
|15
|4
|6
|5
|20
|21
|-1
|18
|13
|Getafe
|14
|4
|5
|5
|12
|15
|-3
|17
|14
|Deportivo Alavés
|15
|4
|5
|6
|13
|17
|-4
|17
|15
|Eibar
|16
|3
|7
|6
|12
|16
|-4
|16
|16
|Valencia
|15
|3
|6
|6
|21
|22
|-1
|15
|17
|Elche
|13
|3
|6
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|15
|18
|Real Valladolid
|16
|3
|6
|7
|15
|24
|-9
|15
|19
|Osasuna
|14
|3
|3
|8
|13
|23
|-10
|12
|20
|Huesca
|15
|1
|9
|5
|13
|23
|-10
|12
Spanish Primera Results
|December 29, 2020
|Levante
|4 - 3
|Real Betis
|Cádiz
|0 - 0
|Real Valladolid
|Barcelona
|1 - 1
|Eibar
|Sevilla
|2 - 0
|Villarreal
|December 23, 2020
|Real Betis
|1 - 0
|Cádiz
|Deportivo Alavés
|2 - 1
|Eibar
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Granada
|Getafe
|1 - 1
|Celta Vigo
|December 22, 2020
|Villarreal
|1 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|Real Valladolid
|0 - 3
|Barcelona
|Real Sociedad
|0 - 2
|Atlético de Madrid
|Huesca
|1 - 1
|Levante
|Elche
|2 - 2
|Osasuna
|Valencia
|0 - 1
|Sevilla
|December 20, 2020
|Eibar
|1 - 3
|Real Madrid
|Cádiz
|0 - 2
|Getafe
|Granada
|2 - 0
|Real Betis
|Celta Vigo
|2 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés