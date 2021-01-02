Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Chelsea vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 3rd January 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Chelsea will be hoping to get back to form when they face Manchester City in this league game.

The Blues made one of the best starts to this season, but they are now in the midst of a terrible run of form.

Ahead of this match, they have lost three of their last five matches, and they have earned just one win in those matches.

Manchester City didn’t start their season well, however, they have turned the corner recently.

They are on a run of three consecutive wins in domestic competitions and they will hope to compound the misery onto Chelsea in this game.

Frank Lampard’s side has played two more games than City, yet both teams are on the same points ahead of this match.

Whoever wins this game will be ahead of the other and City are current favourites with bookmakers to come out on top in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 01:00 Newcastle United Everton 01:00 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 01:00 Fulham Burnley 01:00 Fulham Newcastle United 15:15 Leicester City Chelsea 17:30 Manchester City Southampton 21:00 Liverpool Sheffield United 19:00 Newcastle United Burnley 21:15 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:15 Everton Manchester City 19:00 Brighton & Hov… Aston Villa 21:15 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 21:00 Crystal Palace Fulham 21:00 Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers 13:30 West Bromwich Albion Leeds United 16:00 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 16:00 Burnley Aston Villa 18:30 Everton Leicester City 21:00 Southampton

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 16 9 6 1 37 20 +17 33 2 Manchester United 16 10 3 3 33 24 +9 33 3 Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 5 3 29 15 +14 29 4 Leicester City 16 9 2 5 29 20 +9 29 5 Everton 16 9 2 5 26 20 +6 29 6 Chelsea 16 7 5 4 31 18 +13 26 7 Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 +13 26 8 Manchester City 14 7 5 2 21 12 +9 26 9 Southampton 16 7 5 4 25 19 +6 26 10 West Ham United 17 7 5 5 24 21 +3 26 11 Arsenal 17 7 2 8 20 19 +1 23 12 Leeds United 17 7 2 8 30 33 -3 23 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 6 4 7 18 24 -6 22 14 Crystal Palace 17 6 4 7 22 29 -7 22 15 Newcastle United 15 5 4 6 17 24 -7 19 16 Burnley 15 4 4 7 9 20 -11 16 17 Brighton & Hov… 17 2 8 7 21 28 -7 14 18 Fulham 15 2 5 8 13 23 -10 11 19 West Bromwich Albion 17 1 5 11 11 39 -28 8 20 Sheffield United 17 0 2 15 8 29 -21 2

Latest Premier League Results