Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 2, 2021 Featured Articles

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Date: 3rd January 2021

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Chelsea will be hoping to get back to form when they face Manchester City in this league game.

The Blues made one of the best starts to this season, but they are now in the midst of a terrible run of form.

Ahead of this match, they have lost three of their last five matches, and they have earned just one win in those matches.

Manchester City didn’t start their season well, however, they have turned the corner recently.

They are on a run of three consecutive wins in domestic competitions and they will hope to compound the misery onto Chelsea in this game.

Frank Lampard’s side has played two more games than City, yet both teams are on the same points ahead of this match.

 

Whoever wins this game will be ahead of the other and City are current favourites with bookmakers to come out on top in this game.

