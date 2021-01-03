Southampton vs Liverpool Preview

Southampton vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium Date: 4th January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Liverpool will continue their title defence when they face an impressive Southampton team in this Premier League game. The Champions have struggled for form recently and they have seen their archrivals Manchester United join them at the top of the league table. Liverpool have to win this game after they dropped points against the likes of West Brom and Newcastle recently. Southampton has been one of the teams to watch in the Premier League this season, and their fine form could get them European football at the end of this season. Seven points separate both teams ahead of this game, and the Saints will fancy their chances of earning something from this game. Southampton has struggled for form recently and this game could be another tough fixture for them as well. They haven’t won any of their last four league games, losing one to Manchester City in that run. Liverpool is winless in two league games and the Reds have also won just two of their last five games – they need to get back to form with a win in this game. Liverpool is unbeaten in four of their last five visits to Saint Marys and they have won on their last three visits there. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
