Southampton vs Liverpool Preview

Southampton vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium Date: 4th January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will continue their title defence when they face an impressive Southampton team in this Premier League game.

The Champions have struggled for form recently and they have seen their archrivals Manchester United join them at the top of the league table.

Liverpool have to win this game after they dropped points against the likes of West Brom and Newcastle recently.

Southampton has been one of the teams to watch in the Premier League this season, and their fine form could get them European football at the end of this season.

Seven points separate both teams ahead of this game, and the Saints will fancy their chances of earning something from this game.

Southampton has struggled for form recently and this game could be another tough fixture for them as well.

They haven’t won any of their last four league games, losing one to Manchester City in that run.

Liverpool is winless in two league games and the Reds have also won just two of their last five games – they need to get back to form with a win in this game.

Liverpool is unbeaten in four of their last five visits to Saint Marys and they have won on their last three visits there.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 01:00 Newcastle United Everton 01:00 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 01:00 Fulham Burnley 01:00 Fulham Sheffield United 19:00 Newcastle United Burnley 21:15 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:15 Everton Manchester City 19:00 Brighton & Hov… Aston Villa 21:15 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 21:00 Crystal Palace Fulham 21:00 Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers 13:30 West Bromwich Albion West Ham United 16:00 Burnley Leeds United 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Aston Villa 18:30 Everton Leicester City 21:00 Southampton Sheffield United 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United Manchester City 20:15 Crystal Palace Arsenal 21:00 Newcastle United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 17 9 6 2 37 21 +16 33 2 Manchester United 16 10 3 3 33 24 +9 33 3 Leicester City 17 10 2 5 31 21 +10 32 4 Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 5 3 29 15 +14 29 5 Manchester City 15 8 5 2 24 13 +11 29 6 Southampton 17 8 5 4 26 19 +7 29 7 Everton 16 9 2 5 26 20 +6 29 8 Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 +13 26 9 Chelsea 17 7 5 5 32 21 +11 26 10 West Ham United 17 7 5 5 24 21 +3 26 11 Arsenal 17 7 2 8 20 19 +1 23 12 Leeds United 17 7 2 8 30 33 -3 23 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 6 4 7 18 24 -6 22 14 Crystal Palace 17 6 4 7 22 29 -7 22 15 Newcastle United 16 5 4 7 18 26 -8 19 16 Burnley 15 4 4 7 9 20 -11 16 17 Brighton & Hov… 17 2 8 7 21 28 -7 14 18 Fulham 15 2 5 8 13 23 -10 11 19 West Bromwich Albion 17 1 5 11 11 39 -28 8 20 Sheffield United 17 0 2 15 8 29 -21 2

Latest Premier League Results