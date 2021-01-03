Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Competition – Carabao Cup

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 6th January 2021

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Manchester United and Manchester City face each other in this Carabao Cup semifinal game.

City is looking to retain their title while Manchester United is looking to win a trophy under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils reached the semifinal of three competitions last season, but they never made it to a final.

City eliminated Arsenal in the quarterfinals to reach here while Manchester United had to see off Everton to reach this stage of the competition.

This game will see two teams in top form going head-to-head for a finals ticket.

Both teams have won four and drawn one of their last five matches in all competitions.

City is on a run of four straight wins including beating Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge before this game. United has won their last two games.

The last time these teams met, it was a goalless draw. However, Manchester United has won three of their five meetings against Pep Guardiola’s side.

City won their first three visits to Old Trafford however Manchester United haven’t lost at home in their last two against them and they will hope to maintain that record in this game.

