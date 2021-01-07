Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – Borussia-Park

Date: 8th January 2021

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Borussia Monchengladbach will welcome league leaders Bayern Munich this Friday in the 15th round of the Bundesliga this season.

The hosts ended a run of four Bundesliga matches without a win in their last outing against Bielefeld. That win saw them make it five wins from 14 league games and they will be looking to get their sixth win of the season against leaders Bayern who are 12 points ahead of them on the standings.

Marco Rose’s men however, must become tighter at the back if they are to take home anything from this tie as they have kept just two clean sheets from their last nine games in all competitions.

Bayern meanwhile remain the league’s most potent side in front of goal having scored 44 times in just 14 league games. They will fancy their chances against the hosts who have one of the worst defencive record for teams in the top half of the table.

The visitors head into this tie with three wins on the bounce in the league. In that period, they scored nine goals but conceded four times. Flick’s men have shipped in the most goals for teams in the top six positions in the league and are on a run of eight games where they conceded first.

However, they have proven that they can outscore any side on their day and they will be hoping that Friday is one of such days for them.

Mönchengladbach have won two of the last five league games against Bayern while Bayern have won three in that period.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

