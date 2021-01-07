RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Red Bull Arena Date: 9th January 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Title-chasers RB Leipzig will welcome fellow title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund to the Red Bull Arena this Saturday as they battle for a place behind Bayern in the Bundesliga table. The hosts head into this tie unbeaten in nine games in all competitions and with the tightest defence in the league. They have conceded just nine times in 14 league games to make them the second meanest defence in Europe top five leagues. Julian Nagelsmann’s side have kept four straight clean sheets in the league and have the Bundesliga’s best home record for this season having won six of their seven league games (D1). They will fancy their chances against a Dortmund team still finding their feet under new management. Edin Terzic’s side are sitting in fourth place after 14 games but are already eight points adrift of Bayern in first place. Their target now remains to put together a consecutive run of form that could lead them higher up the table and closer to Bayern as the season progresses. They head into this game with three wins from their last four games since new management took over. They will hope to build on an impressive showing against Wolfsburg in their last outing to pick up valuable points in this tie. Both sides have injuries to key players but it is Leipzig who have the most with as many as eight of their players suffering varying injuries. Leipzig failed to win over their weekend counterparts in their last five meetings with Dortmund winning three times in that period. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
