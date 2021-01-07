RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Red Bull Arena Date: 9th January 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Title-chasers RB Leipzig will welcome fellow title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund to the Red Bull Arena this Saturday as they battle for a place behind Bayern in the Bundesliga table.

The hosts head into this tie unbeaten in nine games in all competitions and with the tightest defence in the league. They have conceded just nine times in 14 league games to make them the second meanest defence in Europe top five leagues.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side have kept four straight clean sheets in the league and have the Bundesliga’s best home record for this season having won six of their seven league games (D1). They will fancy their chances against a Dortmund team still finding their feet under new management.

Edin Terzic’s side are sitting in fourth place after 14 games but are already eight points adrift of Bayern in first place. Their target now remains to put together a consecutive run of form that could lead them higher up the table and closer to Bayern as the season progresses.

They head into this game with three wins from their last four games since new management took over. They will hope to build on an impressive showing against Wolfsburg in their last outing to pick up valuable points in this tie.

Both sides have injuries to key players but it is Leipzig who have the most with as many as eight of their players suffering varying injuries.

Leipzig failed to win over their weekend counterparts in their last five meetings with Dortmund winning three times in that period.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Bayer 04 Leverkusen 15:30 Werder Bremen Union Berlin 15:30 Wolfsburg 1. FSV Mainz 05 15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt RB Leipzig 18:30 Borussia Dortmund Augsburg 1907 15:30 Stuttgart Arminia Bielefeld 18:00 Hertha BSC Union Berlin 20:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Wolfsburg 15:30 RB Leipzig Werder Bremen 15:30 Augsburg 1907 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 15:30 Arminia Bielefeld Borussia Dortmund 15:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. FC Köln 15:30 Hertha BSC Stuttgart 18:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Bayern Munich 15:30 SC Freiburg Eintracht Frankfurt 18:00 Schalke 04 Borussia Mönchengladbach 18:30 Werder Bremen Bayer 04 Leverkusen 20:30 Borussia Dortmund Hertha BSC 20:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1. FSV Mainz 05 20:30 Wolfsburg

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 15 10 3 2 46 24 +22 33 2 RB Leipzig 14 9 4 1 25 9 +16 31 3 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14 8 4 2 29 14 +15 28 4 Borussia Dortmund 14 8 1 5 28 18 +10 25 5 Union Berlin 14 6 6 2 29 18 +11 24 6 Wolfsburg 14 6 6 2 20 15 +5 24 7 Borussia Mönchengladbach 15 6 6 3 28 24 +4 24 8 SC Freiburg 15 6 5 4 28 24 +4 23 9 Eintracht Frankfurt 14 4 8 2 23 23 +0 20 10 Augsburg 1907 14 5 4 5 16 19 -3 19 11 Stuttgart 14 4 6 4 26 21 +5 18 12 Hertha BSC 14 4 4 6 23 24 -1 16 13 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 15 4 3 8 22 30 -8 15 14 Werder Bremen 14 3 5 6 16 23 -7 14 15 1. FC Köln 15 2 5 8 13 27 -14 11 16 Arminia Bielefeld 14 3 1 10 9 24 -15 10 17 Schalke 04 15 1 4 10 12 39 -27 7 18 1. FSV Mainz 05 14 1 3 10 14 31 -17 6

