Real Valladolid vs Valencia Preview

Real Valladolid vs Valencia
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – José Zorrilla
Date: 10th January 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
La Liga action continues this Sunday as struggling sides Real Valladolid and Valencia square up at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla in what is their 18th game of the league season.
The hosts who were one-nil winners in their last league outing are sitting in 15th place with 18 points—two points ahead of their weekend visitors.
They head into this game on a two-game-winning run in all competitions after seeing off Marbella in the Copa del Rey in their last game. Having lost just once in their last five games in all competitions (W2, D2), Valladolid will look to pick up all three points here against a Valencia side struggling badly in the league.
The visitors are occupying 17th spot and are level on points with Elche who are occupying the last relegation spot on the table.
Javi Garcia’s side head into this tie without a win in eight La Liga games (D5, L3) since their shock 4-1 win over Real Madrid in November. They remain among the top six teams in the division in terms of goals scored, but have taken just three wins from 17 games.
They will hope to make it two wins on the bounce in all competition after recording a 4-1 win over Yeclano in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.
In the last five meetings between both sides, Valencia have won two times while the other three games ended in draws.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|January 9, 2021
|Sevilla
|14:00
|Real Sociedad
|Atlético de Madrid
|16:15
|Athletic Bilbao
|Granada
|18:30
|Barcelona
|Osasuna
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|January 10, 2021
|Levante
|14:00
|Eibar
|Cádiz
|16:15
|Deportivo Alavés
|Elche
|18:30
|Getafe
|Real Valladolid
|21:00
|Valencia
|January 11, 2021
|Huesca
|21:00
|Real Betis
|January 12, 2021
|Granada
|19:00
|Osasuna
|Atlético de Madrid
|21:30
|Sevilla
|January 19, 2021
|Cádiz
|19:00
|Levante
|Real Valladolid
|19:00
|Elche
|Deportivo Alavés
|21:30
|Sevilla
|January 20, 2021
|Getafe
|19:00
|Huesca
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|Villarreal
|21:30
|Granada
|January 21, 2021
|Valencia
|19:00
|Osasuna
|Eibar
|21:30
|Atlético de Madrid
|January 22, 2021
|Levante
|21:00
|Real Valladolid
Spanish Primera Table
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Atlético de Madrid
|15
|12
|2
|1
|29
|6
|+23
|38
|2
|Real Madrid
|17
|11
|3
|3
|30
|15
|+15
|36
|3
|Villarreal
|18
|8
|8
|2
|26
|17
|+9
|32
|4
|Barcelona
|17
|9
|4
|4
|33
|17
|+16
|31
|5
|Real Sociedad
|18
|8
|6
|4
|27
|13
|+14
|30
|6
|Sevilla
|15
|8
|3
|4
|18
|11
|+7
|27
|7
|Granada
|16
|7
|3
|6
|19
|25
|-6
|24
|8
|Celta Vigo
|18
|6
|5
|7
|22
|28
|-6
|23
|9
|Athletic Bilbao
|18
|6
|3
|9
|21
|22
|-1
|21
|10
|Cádiz
|17
|5
|5
|7
|12
|21
|-9
|20
|11
|Real Betis
|17
|6
|2
|9
|20
|31
|-11
|20
|12
|Eibar
|17
|4
|7
|6
|14
|16
|-2
|19
|13
|Levante
|16
|4
|6
|6
|21
|23
|-2
|18
|14
|Deportivo Alavés
|17
|4
|6
|7
|15
|20
|-5
|18
|15
|Real Valladolid
|17
|4
|6
|7
|16
|24
|-8
|18
|16
|Getafe
|16
|4
|5
|7
|12
|17
|-5
|17
|17
|Valencia
|17
|3
|7
|7
|23
|25
|-2
|16
|18
|Elche
|15
|3
|7
|5
|13
|18
|-5
|16
|19
|Osasuna
|16
|3
|5
|8
|15
|25
|-10
|14
|20
|Huesca
|17
|1
|9
|7
|14
|26
|-12
|12
Spanish Primera Results
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|January 8, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|0 - 4
|Villarreal
|January 6, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|2 - 3
|Barcelona
|January 4, 2021
|Valencia
|1 - 1
|Cádiz
|January 3, 2021
|Huesca
|0 - 1
|Barcelona
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 1
|Osasuna
|Eibar
|2 - 0
|Granada
|Deportivo Alavés
|1 - 2
|Atlético de Madrid
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 0
|Elche
|January 2, 2021
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Celta Vigo
|Getafe
|0 - 1
|Real Valladolid
|Real Betis
|1 - 1
|Sevilla
|Villarreal
|2 - 1
|Levante
|December 31, 2020
|Osasuna
|1 - 1
|Deportivo Alavés
|Athletic Bilbao
|0 - 1
|Real Sociedad
|December 30, 2020
|Elche
|1 - 1
|Real Madrid
|Celta Vigo
|2 - 1
|Huesca
|Atlético de Madrid
|1 - 0
|Getafe
|Granada
|2 - 1
|Valencia