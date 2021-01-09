Real Valladolid vs Valencia Preview

Real Valladolid vs Valencia

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – José Zorrilla

Date: 10th January 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga action continues this Sunday as struggling sides Real Valladolid and Valencia square up at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla in what is their 18th game of the league season.

The hosts who were one-nil winners in their last league outing are sitting in 15th place with 18 points—two points ahead of their weekend visitors.

They head into this game on a two-game-winning run in all competitions after seeing off Marbella in the Copa del Rey in their last game. Having lost just once in their last five games in all competitions (W2, D2), Valladolid will look to pick up all three points here against a Valencia side struggling badly in the league.

The visitors are occupying 17th spot and are level on points with Elche who are occupying the last relegation spot on the table.

Javi Garcia’s side head into this tie without a win in eight La Liga games (D5, L3) since their shock 4-1 win over Real Madrid in November. They remain among the top six teams in the division in terms of goals scored, but have taken just three wins from 17 games.

They will hope to make it two wins on the bounce in all competition after recording a 4-1 win over Yeclano in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

In the last five meetings between both sides, Valencia have won two times while the other three games ended in draws.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Spanish Primera Table

Spanish Primera Results

