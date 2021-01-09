Real Valladolid vs Valencia Preview

Real Valladolid vs Valencia Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – José Zorrilla Date: 10th January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga action continues this Sunday as struggling sides Real Valladolid and Valencia square up at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla in what is their 18th game of the league season.

The hosts who were one-nil winners in their last league outing are sitting in 15th place with 18 points—two points ahead of their weekend visitors.

They head into this game on a two-game-winning run in all competitions after seeing off Marbella in the Copa del Rey in their last game. Having lost just once in their last five games in all competitions (W2, D2), Valladolid will look to pick up all three points here against a Valencia side struggling badly in the league.

The visitors are occupying 17th spot and are level on points with Elche who are occupying the last relegation spot on the table.

Javi Garcia’s side head into this tie without a win in eight La Liga games (D5, L3) since their shock 4-1 win over Real Madrid in November. They remain among the top six teams in the division in terms of goals scored, but have taken just three wins from 17 games.

They will hope to make it two wins on the bounce in all competition after recording a 4-1 win over Yeclano in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

In the last five meetings between both sides, Valencia have won two times while the other three games ended in draws.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Sevilla 14:00 Real Sociedad Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Athletic Bilbao Granada 18:30 Barcelona Osasuna 21:00 Real Madrid Levante 14:00 Eibar Cádiz 16:15 Deportivo Alavés Elche 18:30 Getafe Real Valladolid 21:00 Valencia Huesca 21:00 Real Betis Granada 19:00 Osasuna Atlético de Madrid 21:30 Sevilla Cádiz 19:00 Levante Real Valladolid 19:00 Elche Deportivo Alavés 21:30 Sevilla Getafe 19:00 Huesca Real Betis 21:00 Celta Vigo Villarreal 21:30 Granada Valencia 19:00 Osasuna Eibar 21:30 Atlético de Madrid Levante 21:00 Real Valladolid

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Atlético de Madrid 15 12 2 1 29 6 +23 38 2 Real Madrid 17 11 3 3 30 15 +15 36 3 Villarreal 18 8 8 2 26 17 +9 32 4 Barcelona 17 9 4 4 33 17 +16 31 5 Real Sociedad 18 8 6 4 27 13 +14 30 6 Sevilla 15 8 3 4 18 11 +7 27 7 Granada 16 7 3 6 19 25 -6 24 8 Celta Vigo 18 6 5 7 22 28 -6 23 9 Athletic Bilbao 18 6 3 9 21 22 -1 21 10 Cádiz 17 5 5 7 12 21 -9 20 11 Real Betis 17 6 2 9 20 31 -11 20 12 Eibar 17 4 7 6 14 16 -2 19 13 Levante 16 4 6 6 21 23 -2 18 14 Deportivo Alavés 17 4 6 7 15 20 -5 18 15 Real Valladolid 17 4 6 7 16 24 -8 18 16 Getafe 16 4 5 7 12 17 -5 17 17 Valencia 17 3 7 7 23 25 -2 16 18 Elche 15 3 7 5 13 18 -5 16 19 Osasuna 16 3 5 8 15 25 -10 14 20 Huesca 17 1 9 7 14 26 -12 12

