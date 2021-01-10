Huesca vs Real Betis Preview

Huesca vs Real Betis
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – El Alcoraz
Date: 11th January 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Bottom club Huesca will welcome 11th place Huesca to the Estadio El Alcoraz on Monday in their round of 18 match in La Liga.
Huesca are without a win in four games and sit in 20th place with 12 points from 17 games. They have lost their last three games in all competitions but haven’t lost three league games on the bounce this season.
They will be looking to avoid a third-straight defeat and pick up valuable points from this game. Perhaps a draw will suffice for them here as they remain the team with the most draws in Europe’s top five leagues this season with nine draws.
Injury ravaged Real Betis have picked up a meaningful run of form after an indifferent October and November to shoot them up to 11th in the table.
They head into this tie with just two losses in their last eight games in all competitions. However, they have struggled in recent league outings with the two losses coming from their last five league games (W2, D1).
They will hope to take home all three points from this tie and move into the top half of the table. Betis’ defence which has conceded an average of 1.82 goals per game this season could hamper that opportunity.
Manuel Pellegrini has an injury crisis on his hands as four of his players are out with COVID-19 while six others are out of the tie with varying injuries.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|January 9, 2021
|Atlético de Madrid
|16:15
|Athletic Bilbao
|January 11, 2021
|Elche
|19:00
|Getafe
|Huesca
|21:00
|Real Betis
|January 12, 2021
|Granada
|19:00
|Osasuna
|Atlético de Madrid
|21:30
|Sevilla
|January 19, 2021
|Cádiz
|19:00
|Levante
|Real Valladolid
|19:00
|Elche
|Deportivo Alavés
|21:30
|Sevilla
|January 20, 2021
|Getafe
|19:00
|Huesca
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|Villarreal
|21:30
|Granada
|January 21, 2021
|Valencia
|19:00
|Osasuna
|Eibar
|21:30
|Atlético de Madrid
|January 22, 2021
|Levante
|21:00
|Real Valladolid
|January 23, 2021
|Huesca
|14:00
|Villarreal
|Sevilla
|16:15
|Cádiz
|Real Sociedad
|18:30
|Real Betis
|Deportivo Alavés
|21:00
|Real Madrid
Spanish Primera Table
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Atlético de Madrid
|15
|12
|2
|1
|29
|6
|+23
|38
|2
|Real Madrid
|18
|11
|4
|3
|30
|15
|+15
|37
|3
|Barcelona
|18
|10
|4
|4
|37
|17
|+20
|34
|4
|Villarreal
|18
|8
|8
|2
|26
|17
|+9
|32
|5
|Real Sociedad
|19
|8
|6
|5
|29
|16
|+13
|30
|6
|Sevilla
|16
|9
|3
|4
|21
|13
|+8
|30
|7
|Granada
|17
|7
|3
|7
|19
|29
|-10
|24
|8
|Celta Vigo
|18
|6
|5
|7
|22
|28
|-6
|23
|9
|Cádiz
|18
|6
|5
|7
|15
|22
|-7
|23
|10
|Levante
|17
|5
|6
|6
|23
|24
|-1
|21
|11
|Athletic Bilbao
|18
|6
|3
|9
|21
|22
|-1
|21
|12
|Real Betis
|17
|6
|2
|9
|20
|31
|-11
|20
|13
|Valencia
|18
|4
|7
|7
|24
|25
|-1
|19
|14
|Eibar
|18
|4
|7
|7
|15
|18
|-3
|19
|15
|Deportivo Alavés
|18
|4
|6
|8
|16
|23
|-7
|18
|16
|Real Valladolid
|18
|4
|6
|8
|16
|25
|-9
|18
|17
|Getafe
|16
|4
|5
|7
|12
|17
|-5
|17
|18
|Elche
|15
|3
|7
|5
|13
|18
|-5
|16
|19
|Osasuna
|17
|3
|6
|8
|15
|25
|-10
|15
|20
|Huesca
|17
|1
|9
|7
|14
|26
|-12
|12
Spanish Primera Results
The very latest football data here
. Just loading statistics from information source.
|January 10, 2021
|Real Valladolid
|0 - 1
|Valencia
|Cádiz
|3 - 1
|Deportivo Alavés
|Levante
|2 - 1
|Eibar
|January 9, 2021
|Osasuna
|0 - 0
|Real Madrid
|Granada
|0 - 4
|Barcelona
|Sevilla
|3 - 2
|Real Sociedad
|January 8, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|0 - 4
|Villarreal
|January 6, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|2 - 3
|Barcelona
|January 4, 2021
|Valencia
|1 - 1
|Cádiz
|January 3, 2021
|Huesca
|0 - 1
|Barcelona
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 1
|Osasuna
|Eibar
|2 - 0
|Granada
|Deportivo Alavés
|1 - 2
|Atlético de Madrid
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 0
|Elche
|January 2, 2021
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Celta Vigo
|Getafe
|0 - 1
|Real Valladolid
|Real Betis
|1 - 1
|Sevilla
|Villarreal
|2 - 1
|Levante
|December 31, 2020
|Osasuna
|1 - 1
|Deportivo Alavés
|Athletic Bilbao
|0 - 1
|Real Sociedad