Huesca vs Real Betis Preview

Huesca vs Real Betis Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – El Alcoraz Date: 11th January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bottom club Huesca will welcome 11th place Huesca to the Estadio El Alcoraz on Monday in their round of 18 match in La Liga.

Huesca are without a win in four games and sit in 20th place with 12 points from 17 games. They have lost their last three games in all competitions but haven’t lost three league games on the bounce this season.

They will be looking to avoid a third-straight defeat and pick up valuable points from this game. Perhaps a draw will suffice for them here as they remain the team with the most draws in Europe’s top five leagues this season with nine draws.

Injury ravaged Real Betis have picked up a meaningful run of form after an indifferent October and November to shoot them up to 11th in the table.

They head into this tie with just two losses in their last eight games in all competitions. However, they have struggled in recent league outings with the two losses coming from their last five league games (W2, D1).

They will hope to take home all three points from this tie and move into the top half of the table. Betis’ defence which has conceded an average of 1.82 goals per game this season could hamper that opportunity.

Manuel Pellegrini has an injury crisis on his hands as four of his players are out with COVID-19 while six others are out of the tie with varying injuries.

