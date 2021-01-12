Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 12, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano

Date: 12th January 2021

Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

After a disappointing Copa del Rey exit against Cornella, Atletico Madrid turn their attention to La Liga as they welcome Sevilla to the Wanda Metropolitano for their 16th league match this season.

Diego Someone’s men top the charts with 38 points having played three games less than their closest challengers Real Madrid and Barcelona. They have been the league’s meanest defence with just six goals conceded making them the best defencive side in Europe’s top five leagues.

They will be looking to pick up all three points here and make it five wins in five league games.

Their opponents, Sevilla, are unbeaten in six league outings (W4, D2) and 6th in the standings after 16 games.

They will look to take all three points from this game and make a strong case for their top-four push with the teams above them in the standings having played as many as three games more than them.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have shipped in just three goals in their last five away games in the league, keeping three clean sheets.

They will fancy their chances against the leaders who will be without Kieran Trippier (ban), Stefan Savic (suspension) and Hector Herrera (thigh injury). Sevilla, meanwhile, are without Fernando (suspension), Thomas Vaclik (knee injury), Jesus Navas (hamstring injury), Sergio Escudero (elbow injury) and Carlos Luna.

Both sides have drawn their last four league meetings with the last win in this fixture coming in 2018 for Atletico Madrid.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Huesca vs Real Betis Preview

Bottom club Huesca will welcome 11th place Huesca to the Estadio El Alcoraz on Monday ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.