Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano
Date: 12th January 2021
Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT
After a disappointing Copa del Rey exit against Cornella, Atletico Madrid turn their attention to La Liga as they welcome Sevilla to the Wanda Metropolitano for their 16th league match this season.
Diego Someone’s men top the charts with 38 points having played three games less than their closest challengers Real Madrid and Barcelona. They have been the league’s meanest defence with just six goals conceded making them the best defencive side in Europe’s top five leagues.
They will be looking to pick up all three points here and make it five wins in five league games.
Their opponents, Sevilla, are unbeaten in six league outings (W4, D2) and 6th in the standings after 16 games.
They will look to take all three points from this game and make a strong case for their top-four push with the teams above them in the standings having played as many as three games more than them.
Julen Lopetegui’s side have shipped in just three goals in their last five away games in the league, keeping three clean sheets.
They will fancy their chances against the leaders who will be without Kieran Trippier (ban), Stefan Savic (suspension) and Hector Herrera (thigh injury). Sevilla, meanwhile, are without Fernando (suspension), Thomas Vaclik (knee injury), Jesus Navas (hamstring injury), Sergio Escudero (elbow injury) and Carlos Luna.
Both sides have drawn their last four league meetings with the last win in this fixture coming in 2018 for Atletico Madrid.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|January 9, 2021
|Atlético de Madrid
|16:15
|Athletic Bilbao
|January 19, 2021
|Cádiz
|19:00
|Levante
|Real Valladolid
|19:00
|Elche
|Deportivo Alavés
|21:30
|Sevilla
|January 20, 2021
|Getafe
|19:00
|Huesca
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|Villarreal
|21:30
|Granada
|January 21, 2021
|Valencia
|19:00
|Osasuna
|Eibar
|21:30
|Atlético de Madrid
|January 22, 2021
|Levante
|21:00
|Real Valladolid
|January 23, 2021
|Huesca
|14:00
|Villarreal
|Sevilla
|16:15
|Cádiz
|Real Sociedad
|18:30
|Real Betis
|Deportivo Alavés
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|January 24, 2021
|Osasuna
|14:00
|Granada
|Elche
|16:15
|Barcelona
|Celta Vigo
|18:30
|Eibar
|Atlético de Madrid
|21:00
|Valencia
|January 25, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|21:00
|Getafe
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Atlético de Madrid
|16
|13
|2
|1
|31
|6
|+25
|41
|2
|Real Madrid
|18
|11
|4
|3
|30
|15
|+15
|37
|3
|Barcelona
|18
|10
|4
|4
|37
|17
|+20
|34
|4
|Villarreal
|18
|8
|8
|2
|26
|17
|+9
|32
|5
|Real Sociedad
|19
|8
|6
|5
|29
|16
|+13
|30
|6
|Sevilla
|17
|9
|3
|5
|21
|15
|+6
|30
|7
|Granada
|18
|8
|3
|7
|21
|29
|-8
|27
|8
|Celta Vigo
|18
|6
|5
|7
|22
|28
|-6
|23
|9
|Cádiz
|18
|6
|5
|7
|15
|22
|-7
|23
|10
|Real Betis
|18
|7
|2
|9
|22
|31
|-9
|23
|11
|Levante
|17
|5
|6
|6
|23
|24
|-1
|21
|12
|Athletic Bilbao
|18
|6
|3
|9
|21
|22
|-1
|21
|13
|Getafe
|17
|5
|5
|7
|15
|18
|-3
|20
|14
|Valencia
|18
|4
|7
|7
|24
|25
|-1
|19
|15
|Eibar
|18
|4
|7
|7
|15
|18
|-3
|19
|16
|Deportivo Alavés
|18
|4
|6
|8
|16
|23
|-7
|18
|17
|Real Valladolid
|18
|4
|6
|8
|16
|25
|-9
|18
|18
|Elche
|16
|3
|7
|6
|14
|21
|-7
|16
|19
|Osasuna
|18
|3
|6
|9
|15
|27
|-12
|15
|20
|Huesca
|18
|1
|9
|8
|14
|28
|-14
|12
Spanish Primera Results
|January 12, 2021
|Atlético de Madrid
|2 - 0
|Sevilla
|Granada
|2 - 0
|Osasuna
|January 11, 2021
|Huesca
|0 - 2
|Real Betis
|Elche
|1 - 3
|Getafe
|January 10, 2021
|Real Valladolid
|0 - 1
|Valencia
|Cádiz
|3 - 1
|Deportivo Alavés
|Levante
|2 - 1
|Eibar
|January 9, 2021
|Osasuna
|0 - 0
|Real Madrid
|Granada
|0 - 4
|Barcelona
|Sevilla
|3 - 2
|Real Sociedad
|January 8, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|0 - 4
|Villarreal
|January 6, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|2 - 3
|Barcelona
|January 4, 2021
|Valencia
|1 - 1
|Cádiz
|January 3, 2021
|Huesca
|0 - 1
|Barcelona
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 1
|Osasuna
|Eibar
|2 - 0
|Granada
|Deportivo Alavés
|1 - 2
|Atlético de Madrid
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 0
|Elche