Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano Date: 12th January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

After a disappointing Copa del Rey exit against Cornella, Atletico Madrid turn their attention to La Liga as they welcome Sevilla to the Wanda Metropolitano for their 16th league match this season.

Diego Someone’s men top the charts with 38 points having played three games less than their closest challengers Real Madrid and Barcelona. They have been the league’s meanest defence with just six goals conceded making them the best defencive side in Europe’s top five leagues.

They will be looking to pick up all three points here and make it five wins in five league games.

Their opponents, Sevilla, are unbeaten in six league outings (W4, D2) and 6th in the standings after 16 games.

They will look to take all three points from this game and make a strong case for their top-four push with the teams above them in the standings having played as many as three games more than them.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have shipped in just three goals in their last five away games in the league, keeping three clean sheets.

They will fancy their chances against the leaders who will be without Kieran Trippier (ban), Stefan Savic (suspension) and Hector Herrera (thigh injury). Sevilla, meanwhile, are without Fernando (suspension), Thomas Vaclik (knee injury), Jesus Navas (hamstring injury), Sergio Escudero (elbow injury) and Carlos Luna.

Both sides have drawn their last four league meetings with the last win in this fixture coming in 2018 for Atletico Madrid.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Athletic Bilbao Cádiz 19:00 Levante Real Valladolid 19:00 Elche Deportivo Alavés 21:30 Sevilla Getafe 19:00 Huesca Real Betis 21:00 Celta Vigo Villarreal 21:30 Granada Valencia 19:00 Osasuna Eibar 21:30 Atlético de Madrid Levante 21:00 Real Valladolid Huesca 14:00 Villarreal Sevilla 16:15 Cádiz Real Sociedad 18:30 Real Betis Deportivo Alavés 21:00 Real Madrid Osasuna 14:00 Granada Elche 16:15 Barcelona Celta Vigo 18:30 Eibar Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Valencia Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Getafe

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Atlético de Madrid 16 13 2 1 31 6 +25 41 2 Real Madrid 18 11 4 3 30 15 +15 37 3 Barcelona 18 10 4 4 37 17 +20 34 4 Villarreal 18 8 8 2 26 17 +9 32 5 Real Sociedad 19 8 6 5 29 16 +13 30 6 Sevilla 17 9 3 5 21 15 +6 30 7 Granada 18 8 3 7 21 29 -8 27 8 Celta Vigo 18 6 5 7 22 28 -6 23 9 Cádiz 18 6 5 7 15 22 -7 23 10 Real Betis 18 7 2 9 22 31 -9 23 11 Levante 17 5 6 6 23 24 -1 21 12 Athletic Bilbao 18 6 3 9 21 22 -1 21 13 Getafe 17 5 5 7 15 18 -3 20 14 Valencia 18 4 7 7 24 25 -1 19 15 Eibar 18 4 7 7 15 18 -3 19 16 Deportivo Alavés 18 4 6 8 16 23 -7 18 17 Real Valladolid 18 4 6 8 16 25 -9 18 18 Elche 16 3 7 6 14 21 -7 16 19 Osasuna 18 3 6 9 15 27 -12 15 20 Huesca 18 1 9 8 14 28 -14 12

Spanish Primera Results