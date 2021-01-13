Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Preview

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 13th January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Tottenham are back in league action this Wednesday with Fulham visiting the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their rescheduled league game.

Spurs are unbeaten in five games in all competitions and they will be looking to continue that decent form when London based Fulham come calling.

The hosts remain within touching distance of the top with just four points separating them from Liverpool who currently sit atop and have played a game more. A win here will see them move to third ahead of Leicester City who have also played a game more.

Aside from a loss to Leicester City in the league, Jose Mourinho’s side have been solid at home winning nine and drawing three of 13 competitive games.

They remain unbeaten in the last seven London PL fixtures (W3, D4).

Fulham remain in a relegation battle sitting in 17th place – they have played two games less than their counterparts in the bottom places.

They certainly enter this tie as underdogs but will take courage in recent performances that have seen them go unbeaten in five competitive games. Those games saw them concede just two goals while they keeping three clean sheets.

Their chances of taking a positive result here will rely on their performance in front of the goal. They have scored just 13 times in the league this season but must muster more goals to stand any chance against a Tottenham team that has a +12 goal difference from their last five games.

Fulham will be looking for their first win since 2013 when they ran out one-nil winners against Spurs who have won the last five competitive games since then.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Everton 01:00 Manchester City Burnley 01:00 Fulham Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 21:00 Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers 13:30 West Bromwich Albion Leeds United 16:00 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 16:00 Burnley Fulham 18:30 Chelsea Leicester City 21:00 Southampton Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Sheffield United 15:05 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United Manchester City 20:15 Crystal Palace Arsenal 21:00 Newcastle United West Ham United 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Leicester City 21:15 Chelsea Leeds United 01:00 Southampton Manchester City 21:15 Aston Villa Fulham 21:15 Manchester United Liverpool 21:00 Burnley

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester United 17 11 3 3 34 24 +10 36 2 Liverpool 17 9 6 2 37 21 +16 33 3 Manchester City 16 9 5 2 25 13 +12 32 4 Leicester City 17 10 2 5 31 21 +10 32 5 Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 +7 32 6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 8 6 3 30 16 +14 30 7 Southampton 17 8 5 4 26 19 +7 29 8 Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 +13 26 9 Chelsea 17 7 5 5 32 21 +11 26 10 West Ham United 17 7 5 5 24 21 +3 26 11 Arsenal 17 7 2 8 20 19 +1 23 12 Leeds United 17 7 2 8 30 33 -3 23 13 Crystal Palace 17 6 4 7 22 29 -7 22 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 6 4 8 19 26 -7 22 15 Newcastle United 17 5 4 8 18 27 -9 19 16 Burnley 16 4 4 8 9 21 -12 16 17 Brighton & Hov… 18 2 8 8 21 29 -8 14 18 Fulham 16 2 6 8 14 24 -10 12 19 West Bromwich Albion 17 1 5 11 11 39 -28 8 20 Sheffield United 18 1 2 15 9 29 -20 5

Latest Premier League Results