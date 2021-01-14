Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Preview

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 14th January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Arsenal will look to continue their impressive run when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates this Thursday.

The Gunners have rediscovered their form in recent times to go on a four-game-winning run since losing 4-1 to Man City in the Carabao Cup.

That run has seen Mikel Arteta’s side climb from just above the relegation zone to 11th in the league. They will look to crack into the top ten with a win here.

The hosts have found their mojo in front of goal scoring eight times in three games after scoring just twelve in their first 14 games.

The visitors, meanwhile, have taken just one win from their last six PL games to leave them 13th in the table after 17 games. They will hope to build on their recent performance that saw them win against Sheffield United.

Roy Hodgson’s boys however, must tighten things up at the back if they are to achieve that having gone without a clean sheet away from home all season. They should take courage in the fact that they have not tasted defeat in four PL head-to-head matches versus Arsenal (W1, D3).

Overall however, Arsenal hold a superior head-to-head record in the PL with 17 wins from 18 PL meetings between both sides.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Everton 01:00 Manchester City Burnley 01:00 Fulham Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 13:30 West Bromwich Albion Leeds United 16:00 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 16:00 Burnley Fulham 18:30 Chelsea Leicester City 21:00 Southampton Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Sheffield United 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United Manchester City 20:15 Crystal Palace Arsenal 21:00 Newcastle United West Ham United 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Leicester City 21:15 Chelsea Leeds United 01:00 Southampton Manchester City 19:00 Aston Villa Fulham 21:15 Manchester United Liverpool 21:00 Burnley Aston Villa 21:00 Newcastle United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester United 17 11 3 3 34 24 +10 36 2 Liverpool 17 9 6 2 37 21 +16 33 3 Manchester City 16 9 5 2 25 13 +12 32 4 Leicester City 17 10 2 5 31 21 +10 32 5 Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 +7 32 6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 8 6 3 30 16 +14 30 7 Southampton 17 8 5 4 26 19 +7 29 8 Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 +13 26 9 Chelsea 17 7 5 5 32 21 +11 26 10 West Ham United 17 7 5 5 24 21 +3 26 11 Arsenal 18 7 3 8 20 19 +1 24 12 Leeds United 17 7 2 8 30 33 -3 23 13 Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 22 29 -7 23 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 6 4 8 19 26 -7 22 15 Newcastle United 17 5 4 8 18 27 -9 19 16 Burnley 16 4 4 8 9 21 -12 16 17 Brighton & Hov… 18 2 8 8 21 29 -8 14 18 Fulham 16 2 6 8 14 24 -10 12 19 West Bromwich Albion 17 1 5 11 11 39 -28 8 20 Sheffield United 18 1 2 15 9 29 -20 5

