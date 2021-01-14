Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Preview

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 14th January 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Arsenal will look to continue their impressive run when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates this Thursday. The Gunners have rediscovered their form in recent times to go on a four-game-winning run since losing 4-1 to Man City in the Carabao Cup. That run has seen Mikel Arteta’s side climb from just above the relegation zone to 11th in the league. They will look to crack into the top ten with a win here. The hosts have found their mojo in front of goal scoring eight times in three games after scoring just twelve in their first 14 games. The visitors, meanwhile, have taken just one win from their last six PL games to leave them 13th in the table after 17 games. They will hope to build on their recent performance that saw them win against Sheffield United. Roy Hodgson’s boys however, must tighten things up at the back if they are to achieve that having gone without a clean sheet away from home all season. They should take courage in the fact that they have not tasted defeat in four PL head-to-head matches versus Arsenal (W1, D3). Overall however, Arsenal hold a superior head-to-head record in the PL with 17 wins from 18 PL meetings between both sides. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: 14th January 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Arsenal will look to continue their impressive run when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates this Thursday.
The Gunners have rediscovered their form in recent times to go on a four-game-winning run since losing 4-1 to Man City in the Carabao Cup.
That run has seen Mikel Arteta’s side climb from just above the relegation zone to 11th in the league. They will look to crack into the top ten with a win here.
The hosts have found their mojo in front of goal scoring eight times in three games after scoring just twelve in their first 14 games.
The visitors, meanwhile, have taken just one win from their last six PL games to leave them 13th in the table after 17 games. They will hope to build on their recent performance that saw them win against Sheffield United.
Roy Hodgson’s boys however, must tighten things up at the back if they are to achieve that having gone without a clean sheet away from home all season. They should take courage in the fact that they have not tasted defeat in four PL head-to-head matches versus Arsenal (W1, D3).
Overall however, Arsenal hold a superior head-to-head record in the PL with 17 wins from 18 PL meetings between both sides.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results