Fulham vs Chelsea Preview

Fulham vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 16th January 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Scott Parker’s Fulham will play their second London side in two games when they take on Frank Lampard’s boys this Saturday. The Cottagers battled Tottenham to a draw in their last league outing to leave them with twelve points from 16 games. The draw with Tottenham made it five draws in five league games. In that period, Scot Parker’s side conceded only three times and also they did not concede over one goal per game. They will look to record their first ever West London derby win since March 2006. Chelsea will look to resurrect their season in this game and ease the pressure mounting on Frank Lampard. The Englishman is facing a defining week in the dugout and must rally his troops to avoid the chop in the coming days. The Blues who were so consistent a few months ago, have floundered in recent times to leave them 9th in the table, ten points behind leaders Manchester United. Since the middle of December, the visitors have won just once in six league games conceding ten times and keeping just one clean sheet in the league. They will look to build on their most recent performance that saw them win four-nil over Morecambe in the FA cup. Reece James and Ngolo Kante are injury doubts for Frank Lampard while Scot Parker has no injuries to worry about for this tie. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
