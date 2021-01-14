Fulham vs Chelsea Preview

Fulham vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 16th January 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Scott Parker’s Fulham will play their second London side in two games when they take on Frank Lampard’s boys this Saturday.

The Cottagers battled Tottenham to a draw in their last league outing to leave them with twelve points from 16 games. The draw with Tottenham made it five draws in five league games.

In that period, Scot Parker’s side conceded only three times and also they did not concede over one goal per game. They will look to record their first ever West London derby win since March 2006.

Chelsea will look to resurrect their season in this game and ease the pressure mounting on Frank Lampard. The Englishman is facing a defining week in the dugout and must rally his troops to avoid the chop in the coming days.

The Blues who were so consistent a few months ago, have floundered in recent times to leave them 9th in the table, ten points behind leaders Manchester United.

Since the middle of December, the visitors have won just once in six league games conceding ten times and keeping just one clean sheet in the league.

They will look to build on their most recent performance that saw them win four-nil over Morecambe in the FA cup.

Reece James and Ngolo Kante are injury doubts for Frank Lampard while Scot Parker has no injuries to worry about for this tie.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Everton 01:00 Manchester City Burnley 01:00 Fulham Aston Villa 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 13:30 West Bromwich Albion Leeds United 16:00 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 16:00 Burnley Fulham 18:30 Chelsea Leicester City 21:00 Southampton Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Sheffield United 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United Manchester City 20:15 Crystal Palace Arsenal 21:00 Newcastle United West Ham United 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Leicester City 21:15 Chelsea Leeds United 01:00 Southampton Manchester City 19:00 Aston Villa Fulham 21:15 Manchester United Liverpool 21:00 Burnley Aston Villa 21:00 Newcastle United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester United 17 11 3 3 34 24 +10 36 2 Liverpool 17 9 6 2 37 21 +16 33 3 Manchester City 16 9 5 2 25 13 +12 32 4 Leicester City 17 10 2 5 31 21 +10 32 5 Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 +7 32 6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 8 6 3 30 16 +14 30 7 Southampton 17 8 5 4 26 19 +7 29 8 Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 +13 26 9 Chelsea 17 7 5 5 32 21 +11 26 10 West Ham United 17 7 5 5 24 21 +3 26 11 Arsenal 18 7 3 8 20 19 +1 24 12 Leeds United 17 7 2 8 30 33 -3 23 13 Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 22 29 -7 23 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 6 4 8 19 26 -7 22 15 Newcastle United 17 5 4 8 18 27 -9 19 16 Burnley 16 4 4 8 9 21 -12 16 17 Brighton & Hov… 18 2 8 8 21 29 -8 14 18 Fulham 16 2 6 8 14 24 -10 12 19 West Bromwich Albion 17 1 5 11 11 39 -28 8 20 Sheffield United 18 1 2 15 9 29 -20 5

Latest Premier League Results